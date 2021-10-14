XR Securities LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Shopify Inc, ASML Holding NV, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc

New Purchases: SHOP, IWM, EDIT, ABNB, GLD, COIN, MU, NKE, BNTX, BHF, XLV, AFRM, SBLK, SDOW, MOS, PDD, HRC, UNH, DHR, CAT, PWR, CMG, MPC, VIAC, PINS, LVS, VZ, RIOT, V, BKR, MT, LEN, CVS, ZBH, TPX, GUSH, ADSK, CYBR, TBT, SOFI, SOFI, UMC, SENS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Shopify Inc, ASML Holding NV, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XR Securities LLC. As of 2021Q3, XR Securities LLC owns 402 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 103,000 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,701 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,409 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.89% Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,722 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 4,251 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. New Position

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1406.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 4,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $225.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 12,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.27 and $72.94, with an estimated average price of $55. The stock is now traded at around $38.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $170.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,729 shares as of 2021-09-30.

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $168.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $260.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 125.04%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 4,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 1099.78%. The purchase prices were between $673.69 and $889.33, with an estimated average price of $785.63. The stock is now traded at around $778.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 5,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 1248.70%. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $9.14, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 254,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 413.91%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $366.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 6,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 109.13%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $331.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 9,093 shares as of 2021-09-30.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 318.46%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $221.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 9,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Radware Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.96 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $33.09.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.