Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

XR Securities LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Shopify Inc, ASML Holding NV, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company XR Securities LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Shopify Inc, ASML Holding NV, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XR Securities LLC. As of 2021Q3, XR Securities LLC owns 402 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of XR Securities LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xr+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of XR Securities LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 103,000 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,701 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.04%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,409 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.89%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,722 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59%
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 4,251 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1406.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 4,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $225.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 12,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.27 and $72.94, with an estimated average price of $55. The stock is now traded at around $38.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $170.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,729 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $168.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $260.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 125.04%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 4,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 1099.78%. The purchase prices were between $673.69 and $889.33, with an estimated average price of $785.63. The stock is now traded at around $778.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 5,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 1248.70%. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $9.14, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 254,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 413.91%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $366.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 6,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 109.13%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $331.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 9,093 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 318.46%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $221.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 9,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27.

Sold Out: Radware Ltd (RDWR)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Radware Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.96 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $33.09.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of XR Securities LLC. Also check out:

