Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp, Ambev SA, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, StoneCo, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp, Ambev SA, sells MercadoLibre Inc, StoneCo, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, XP Inc, Arco Platform during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q3, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

XP Inc (XP) - 1,558,690 shares, 23.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.21% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 33,813 shares, 21.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.53% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 4,501,500 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1025.38% Waldencast Acquisition Corp (WALDU) - 3,230,203 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.95% HPX Corp (HPX.U) - 2,150,000 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.05 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $11.1. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Ambev SA. The purchase prices were between $2.76 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $3.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 201,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 1025.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.52 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.22%. The holding were 4,501,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.68 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $99.44 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $102.65.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.24 and $31.48, with an estimated average price of $25.98.