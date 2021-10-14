Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp, Ambev SA, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, StoneCo, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

- New Purchases: MEKA, ABEV,
- Added Positions: PBR, WALDU,
- Reduced Positions: MELI, XP,
- Sold Out: STNE, ACWI, ARCE,
- XP Inc (XP) - 1,558,690 shares, 23.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.21%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 33,813 shares, 21.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.53%
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 4,501,500 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1025.38%
- Waldencast Acquisition Corp (WALDU) - 3,230,203 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.95%
- HPX Corp (HPX.U) - 2,150,000 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio.
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.05 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $11.1. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ambev SA (ABEV)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Ambev SA. The purchase prices were between $2.76 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $3.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 201,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 1025.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.52 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.22%. The holding were 4,501,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.68 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $52.07.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $99.44 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $102.65.Sold Out: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.24 and $31.48, with an estimated average price of $25.98.
