Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP Buys IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: MMIT, DIAL, GTO, LOAN, SPGI, VOT, COP, LMT, VWO, CB, MO, CVS, F, CRM, XLV,

MMIT, DIAL, GTO, LOAN, SPGI, VOT, COP, LMT, VWO, CB, MO, CVS, F, CRM, XLV, Added Positions: SCHG, BRK.B, QQQ, SCHX, MSFT, GOOGL, EFG, GOOG, AAPL, JPM, V, XLI, SPDW, DIS, AMZN, HD, IEMG, PFE, PYPL, UNP, IJR, INTC, XOM, LLY, BAC, VB, RTX, JHML, SCHM, VEA, WMT, PG, CSCO, EW, NOC, JNJ, UNH, COF, ETN, SCHE, EMCF, IWM, NEE, HON, ESGE, ESGD, ORCL, ABBV, FB, PNC, WM, AMGN, ADI, AXP, SUSB, CCI, IWO, IVW,

SCHG, BRK.B, QQQ, SCHX, MSFT, GOOGL, EFG, GOOG, AAPL, JPM, V, XLI, SPDW, DIS, AMZN, HD, IEMG, PFE, PYPL, UNP, IJR, INTC, XOM, LLY, BAC, VB, RTX, JHML, SCHM, VEA, WMT, PG, CSCO, EW, NOC, JNJ, UNH, COF, ETN, SCHE, EMCF, IWM, NEE, HON, ESGE, ESGD, ORCL, ABBV, FB, PNC, WM, AMGN, ADI, AXP, SUSB, CCI, IWO, IVW, Reduced Positions: FHI, VNLA, IWR, EFA, ATI, IVV, SCHZ, DHR, PLD, LULU, TMO, ROST, SCHO, IJH, SBUX, ORLY, NKE, NVDA, LOW, FISV, BK, ADBE,

FHI, VNLA, IWR, EFA, ATI, IVV, SCHZ, DHR, PLD, LULU, TMO, ROST, SCHO, IJH, SBUX, ORLY, NKE, NVDA, LOW, FISV, BK, ADBE, Sold Out: SHM, VZ, XBI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Verizon Communications Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Allegheny Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q3, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP owns 147 stocks with a total value of $387 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schneider+downs+wealth+management+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) - 3,358,553 shares, 28.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 131,239 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 149,665 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 185,149 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 426,257 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91%

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 453,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.32 and $21.69, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 164,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.77 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 43,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $7.94, with an estimated average price of $6.5. The stock is now traded at around $6.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,497 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $441.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $230.26 and $250.88, with an estimated average price of $241.96. The stock is now traded at around $247.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 143.88%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $281.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,019 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 267.43%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $366.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 48.38%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 641 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 93.48%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $108.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 92.59%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2828.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 312 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $163.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78.