Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Preferred S

- New Purchases: VFMO, IMTM, IBDP, IBDO, IBDN, IBDM, IBDQ, STX, LTPZ, MRNA, VEEV, ATKR, R, PDBC, INFY, BPOP, DDS, HRB, SPG, MSI, MOV, DGX, PAYX, OMC, PKI, PBH, AFG, REG, SHG, SIG, SNA, TRGP, TKC, VBR, VICI, MAR, EPAM, DKS, DECK, EQIX, EVR, CINF, IAU, LH, TECH, LPL, AIG, AMRK, UONEK, BC, BMO, COKE, PMTS, LOAN, XLK, RFP, RELX, QRHC, ETD, HDSN, TLT, PNR, ON, NWSA, NATR, ELVT, STCN, PANL, WLMS,
- Added Positions: BSV, TIP, QQQ, IVV, AGG, AAPL, TFI, SPY, IEMG, IGSB, MSFT, SHY, VGSH, C, IT, IEI, NVDA, PTR, GOOGL, GOOG, AMZN, HPQ, LQD, MS, ORCL, GLD, TSLA, ABB, ABT, ASML, BCS, BRK.B, BAC, BX, SNP, IMOS, COP, FB, F, HD, INTC, SHV, ZD, JLL, JPM, KMI, NWG, NFLX, NEE, NVO, PM, PG, PWR, RHI, SONY, TX, TFII, TSN, VOO, VWO, WIT, ACN, ADBE, AMT, AMKR, AMAT, AZN, ADP, AN, BBWI, AVGO, BAM, CNI, CAJ, CLS, CHTR, CVX, CSCO, KO, KOF, DHR, DAR, DELL, DIS, XOM, FSV, FTNT, HCA, HOLX, IDXX, III, INVA, IPG, INTU, ISRG, AOA, IEF, CRBN, KIM, KLAC, LHX, LKQ, LPX, LOW, LPLA, MCD, MDT, MRK, NMR, IX, PANW, PYPL, PEP, PFE, RTX, RY, RDS.A, SPGI, CRM, NOW, SQ, STN, SMFG, SLF, SNPS, TSM, TPR, TTI, TXN, TMO, TJX, TTE, TM, TRV, UTHR, VEU, VXUS, WAT, WY, WSM, AMD, AGCO, ADS, ALLY, AMX, AXP, AMP, ANTM, AON, ARC, T, BLK, BKNG, CE, CB, CI, CCEP, CMCSA, CVS, DE, DEO, DUK, ETN, EMR, ENB, FCX, GNRC, GILD, GSK, HNRG, HIL, HON, HBP, IBA, IMKTA, IP, RSP, SHYG, SUSA, IVW, JD, JNJ, JCI, KR, LRCX, EL, LLY, LUMN, LFT, MAS, MTL, MMT, MUFG, MFG, NKE, NOC, NMZ, ORN, PNC, TROW, PLD, PSA, PZN, RELL, RBA, SAP, SCHV, SHOP, SBUX, STLA, SYK, SYF, TGT, THC, TRMB, TFC, UBS, UPS, UNH, USB, VALE, VB, VTEB, VIG, WFC, ZBRA, ZTS,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, IEFA, VEA, ORI, FVD, AGLE, ARKK, ARKW, LOGI, STTK, VT, BABA, RDY, EBAY, SLYV, UMC, WU, ATUS, BSBR, BMY, CRTO, EMN, NVS, PDD, QD, SNY, SCHP, VNQ, ALL, MO, ARW, ADSK, BHP, BIO, BWA, CYD, CRESY, CCI, DFIN, EC, E, EOG, ESS, FDX, ESGE, HYG, KB, PHG, LITB, LIN, MGIC, MGA, MAN, MFC, MA, OMI, QCOM, RRX, RIO, SCHF, SHW, SBSW, SU, UL, UNP, URI, VGK, VEDL, V, VOD, WMT, WBK, DLS, DXJ, MMM, ABBV, AEG, APD, AMCR, AMGN, APTV, SAN, BBY, BGFV, BXP, BP, BTI, BLDR, COF, CL, COST, CRWD, CSX, CMI, DVA, DISCA, D, GILT, GS, OMAB, ASR, PAC, HIMX, HMC, HST, HSBC, INOD, IBM, INTT, IJH, AOM, EEM, PFF, IWO, LEN, LYG, LMT, LYTS, MOH, MDLZ, NUAN, ODFL, PKG, PERI, PGR, REGN, RS, QSR, RVP, ROK, RYI, SPNS, SLB, SCHW, SEM, SVM, SND, SO, FEZ, SPLG, SNX, TEF, BLD, TD, BND, VUG, VYM, WMB, WPP,
- Sold Out: FPE, EA, ATVI, REGI, DRNA, LGF.A, ROKU, WPC, IESC, GM, AR, VSTO, Z, QRTEA, AVYA, ESTA, CMBM, CARR, AOK, IPAC, SCHG, SRVR, MHK, AEM, MDRX, FIS, CME, CORE, ERIC, GRVY, SJM, WTI, NUS, TTEC, SYKE, SWKS, AVNW, ZEUS, JMIA, VIV, YELL, DIA, CLF, PTON, DHT, AGRO, TTSH, FINV, BCC, MGI, SLG, CMCM,
For the details of RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ritholtz+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 662,810 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.25%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 379,176 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 313,308 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 904,104 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.22%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 162,531 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
Ritholtz Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.81 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $129.98. The stock is now traded at around $132.743000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 268,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM)
Ritholtz Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET. The purchase prices were between $37.19 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $39.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 518,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
Ritholtz Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 179,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
Ritholtz Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 174,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Ritholtz Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 137,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Ritholtz Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 118,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Ritholtz Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 64,364 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PetroChina Co Ltd (PTR)
Ritholtz Wealth Management added to a holding in PetroChina Co Ltd by 236.98%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Gartner Inc (IT)
Ritholtz Wealth Management added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 177.99%. The purchase prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $310.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Ritholtz Wealth Management added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Ritholtz Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 35.64%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $168.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: HP Inc (HPQ)
Ritholtz Wealth Management added to a holding in HP Inc by 101.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $27.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Ritholtz Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Ritholtz Wealth Management sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49.Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Ritholtz Wealth Management sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.17 and $67.02, with an estimated average price of $54.71.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Ritholtz Wealth Management sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.Sold Out: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)
Ritholtz Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $39.99, with an estimated average price of $27.67.Sold Out: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A)
Ritholtz Wealth Management sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $11.86 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $14.69.Reduced: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.25%. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $229.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.74%. Ritholtz Wealth Management still held 662,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 80.02%. The sale prices were between $39.2 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.45. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Ritholtz Wealth Management still held 7,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 59.24%. The sale prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $115.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Ritholtz Wealth Management still held 3,847 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc (AGLE)
Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc by 56.2%. The sale prices were between $6.03 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $7. The stock is now traded at around $8.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Ritholtz Wealth Management still held 76,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 68.14%. The sale prices were between $137.41 and $154.33, with an estimated average price of $147.76. The stock is now traded at around $148.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Ritholtz Wealth Management still held 1,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Logitech International SA by 50.54%. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $126.83, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $89.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Ritholtz Wealth Management still held 4,324 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT. Also check out:
1. RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment