Optas, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Facebook Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc

New Purchases: VSGX, RHS, SCHE, CSGP, AFRM, LOW, MMC, ITOT, SCHF, NOK,

VSGX, RHS, SCHE, CSGP, AFRM, LOW, MMC, ITOT, SCHF, NOK, Added Positions: FB, VEU, VTI, VOO, VXUS, ESGV, BNDX, MA, CI, VXF, VTEB, PGR, LYFT, TSLA, HD, UBER, V, UL, TMO, AMT, NGG, ABT, GSK, MCD, NVDA, NVS, SWK, PNC, PG, Z, TEF, ICL, MUFG, TEL, LHX, CTSH, KO, CRH, TGT,

FB, VEU, VTI, VOO, VXUS, ESGV, BNDX, MA, CI, VXF, VTEB, PGR, LYFT, TSLA, HD, UBER, V, UL, TMO, AMT, NGG, ABT, GSK, MCD, NVDA, NVS, SWK, PNC, PG, Z, TEF, ICL, MUFG, TEL, LHX, CTSH, KO, CRH, TGT, Reduced Positions: SQ, TWTR, MSFT, XLK, XSOE, RYT, URI, ZBRA, VDC, BRK.B, MDT, CVX, DEO, MRNA, AVGO, VPU, DIS, ASML, PFE, PEP, INTC, COST, VZ, TSM, WFC, LIN, ABBV, ORCL, GGG, SAN, ADBE, MMM,

SQ, TWTR, MSFT, XLK, XSOE, RYT, URI, ZBRA, VDC, BRK.B, MDT, CVX, DEO, MRNA, AVGO, VPU, DIS, ASML, PFE, PEP, INTC, COST, VZ, TSM, WFC, LIN, ABBV, ORCL, GGG, SAN, ADBE, MMM, Sold Out: REGN, LMT, SWX, ZG, BMY, FAST, IWM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Facebook Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optas, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Optas, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Optas, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optas%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 154,947 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 75,336 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 403,306 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 356,920 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 290,888 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56%

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $62.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 36,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $154.04 and $163.21, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $157.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $92.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94. The stock is now traded at around $148.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $160.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $328.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 17,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.32%. The purchase prices were between $79.14 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $82.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 36,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $203.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $86.88 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $102.17.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $66.04 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $69.76.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07.