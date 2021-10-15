Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC Buys SPDR Retail ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC Buys SPDR Retail ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Retail ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC owns 317 stocks with a total value of $618 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+creek+financial+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC
  1. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 872,841 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 416,383 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.42%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 642,070 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,301 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25%
  5. SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 180,920 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84. The stock is now traded at around $91.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 180,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.06 and $110.97, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $107.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 58,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.35 and $135.43, with an estimated average price of $129.88. The stock is now traded at around $133.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 47,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $502.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 11,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $119.12, with an estimated average price of $113.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 47,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $153.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 33,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 581.09%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $299.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 32,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.42%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 416,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 425.30%. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $282.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 18,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 474.59%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 690.86%. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $134.3 and $144.23, with an estimated average price of $139.8. The stock is now traded at around $137.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 44,155 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $41.81.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $165.46 and $182.86, with an estimated average price of $173.66.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $78.25 and $86.49, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.

Sold Out: Korn Ferry (KFY)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in Korn Ferry. The sale prices were between $64.35 and $75.39, with an estimated average price of $69.74.

Sold Out: North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $50.85 and $98.37, with an estimated average price of $64.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider