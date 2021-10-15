Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC Buys SPDR Retail ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

- New Purchases: XRT, IYR, IYM, PANW, FTC, SCHG, TPX, HCA, PWR, MXL, CMG, DXCM, DDOG, MDB, PHDG, BILL, ASAN, CLR, SNAP, SD, USX, COIN, EQNR, TLH, VET, GNRC, LNG, SPTI, VPU, NFJ, MRNA, IYF, ASPY, SAVA, QCLN, VTIP, USB, OEUR, J, RDVY, BAX, MGM, NFLX, DPST, FEMY, DIDI,
- Added Positions: VUG, SPLG, IWF, ZIG, IHI, FCX, EDV, GOOG, KLXE, FB, VGLT, CWH, SPY, SPAB, IYW, PTNQ, VMBS, PTLC, FTSL, QQQ, SBUX, TRI, SFM, VIG, COP, ANGL, FIXD, IQDY, SHY, VTEB, REGN, IWM, SNUG, XLU, BA, CVX, JPM, HBI, FMB, IXUS, MUNI, T, INTC, QYLD, VOO, XLP, XLV, ASML, VIAC, GOOGL, ORCL, PSEC, VZ, ET, DAL, NCLH, NXE, GOTU, ARKW, DGRO, EMB, ESGE, FPE, IEFA, JMBS, PFF, TIP, VWO, VWOB, XLE, ALL, AMAT, ARCC, CVS, CME, C, LOAN, NEE, F, GIS, IBM, KGC, MLM, NOC, PEP, PG, SSRM, UNP, RTX, UNH, DIS, VVR, PPT, PFN, ADUS, GM, TRVN, ALLY, AOA, AOM, EFA, FTSM, GSY, IHAK, JEPI, PDBC, VB, VNQ, VO, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: KRE, MTUM, NKE, TGT, SMMV, DFEB, BRK.B, IJJ, PLTR, IWN, MDY, IJT, SCHM, AGG, IVV, DKS, CROX, GLD, ESGU, GOVT, DNN, CCJ, EQT, IUSB, TWTR, PFE, HYLS, FVD, LMBS, EEM, BIT, BTU, JETS, MINT, AMZN, IJR, IJS, SPIB, EAD, VTV, VCIT, EFG, SWKS, TBT, MA, TSLA, IBUY, IBB, SCHX, HPE, MU, SPYG, GS, FDN, NVDA, MMM, JPST, DHS, ABNB, CZA, ARKK, LGLV, LOUP, LRCX, JNJ, XLY, NOBL, PAVE, PSJ, IDA, HPQ, LHX, SPMD, VGT, GD, WIZ, XHE, GRID, CIBR, CWB, ARRY, EMSG, ATHA, FEU, FFEB, NBRV, FXL, SQ, NXST, PYPL, IEI, V, PHD, WM, LUV, IWP, IWR, IYE, PAYX,
- Sold Out: DON, VIOV, SLYV, UPS, KFY, URNM, TFII, ISRG, GOLF, EFX, DELL, RUN, SWBI, HP, OMI, IHRT, BLV, WOW, GTO, SGRY, BRMK, ITE, IAGG, FTCS, CCIV, BP, AVLR, IYH, GUSH, IYJ, CMCSA, CAT, ZM, AIF, BLNK, GVAL, CSX, GE, TPR, PSCE, PEJ, NUEM, MOON, IYK, MRO, NUE, QCOM, UAL, FSM, FPXI, DVN, ARKQ, QS, BLUE, VST, LKCO, ARAY, IDRA,
For the details of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+creek+financial+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 872,841 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 416,383 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.42%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 642,070 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,301 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25%
- SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 180,920 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84. The stock is now traded at around $91.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 180,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.06 and $110.97, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $107.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 58,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.35 and $135.43, with an estimated average price of $129.88. The stock is now traded at around $133.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 47,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $502.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 11,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $119.12, with an estimated average price of $113.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 47,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $153.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 33,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 581.09%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $299.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 32,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.42%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 416,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 425.30%. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $282.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 18,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 474.59%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 690.86%. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $134.3 and $144.23, with an estimated average price of $139.8. The stock is now traded at around $137.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 44,155 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $41.81.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $165.46 and $182.86, with an estimated average price of $173.66.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $78.25 and $86.49, with an estimated average price of $82.1.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.Sold Out: Korn Ferry (KFY)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in Korn Ferry. The sale prices were between $64.35 and $75.39, with an estimated average price of $69.74.Sold Out: North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $50.85 and $98.37, with an estimated average price of $64.93.
