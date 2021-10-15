Scharf Investments, Llc Buys AstraZeneca PLC, Fiserv Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells , Quest Diagnostics Inc, VMware Inc

New Purchases: AZN, IWB,

Scotts Valley, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AstraZeneca PLC, Fiserv Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Accenture PLC, Adobe Inc, sells , Quest Diagnostics Inc, VMware Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scharf Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Scharf Investments, Llc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 946,937 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 781,304 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 850,066 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 3,170,457 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% McKesson Corp (MCK) - 871,579 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%

Scharf Investments, Llc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 966,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scharf Investments, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $238.52 and $254.57, with an estimated average price of $247.84. The stock is now traded at around $249.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 47.66%. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,165,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 974.89%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $442.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 39,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $339.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $543.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $157.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,884 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47. The stock is now traded at around $263.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scharf Investments, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Scharf Investments, Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63.

Scharf Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91.