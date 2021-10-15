Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Vulcan Materials Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

New Purchases: QQQM, VMC, TMO, AMT, FLRN, ETSY, IDXX, RHS, SCHW, MGNI, ACN, MKL, UNH, LMT, UPS, VBFC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Vulcan Materials Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Autodesk Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owns 89 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) - 207,178 shares, 18.32% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,337 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.36% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 71,460 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.37% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 72,518 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.32% W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 91,999 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.11%

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $150.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.32%. The holding were 207,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $169.16 and $193.41, with an estimated average price of $178.97. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 12,064 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $577.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $267.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 32,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $215.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,967 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 274.37%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $266.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 9,887 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 47.46%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $174.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 28,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 281.26%. The purchase prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $289.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 6,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $73.04 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 91,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 89.18%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 167.50%. The purchase prices were between $24.41 and $26.42, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 82,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $293.2 and $320.85, with an estimated average price of $307.83.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.