Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Vulcan Materials Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Vulcan Materials Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Autodesk Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owns 89 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stony+point+wealth+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.
  1. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) - 207,178 shares, 18.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,337 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.36%
  3. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 71,460 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.37%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 72,518 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.32%
  5. W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 91,999 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.11%
New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $150.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.32%. The holding were 207,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $169.16 and $193.41, with an estimated average price of $178.97. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 12,064 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $577.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $267.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 32,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $215.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,967 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 274.37%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $266.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 9,887 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 47.46%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $174.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 28,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 281.26%. The purchase prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $289.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 6,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $73.04 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 91,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 89.18%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 167.50%. The purchase prices were between $24.41 and $26.42, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 82,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $293.2 and $320.85, with an estimated average price of $307.83.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. keeps buying

