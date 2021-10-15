Logo
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Buys Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Novartis AG, PayPal Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Growth Fund, Chubb, sells Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Novartis AG, PayPal Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+chetwood+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 204,727 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.71%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 320,144 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
  3. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 133,454 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.96%
  4. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) - 284,698 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.26%
  5. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) - 163,091 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.86%
New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21. The stock is now traded at around $183.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 284,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 44.86%. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 163,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 35.82%. The purchase prices were between $26.74 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.812200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 127,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Growth Fund by 36.61%. The purchase prices were between $27.78 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 59,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5. The stock is now traded at around $101.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
