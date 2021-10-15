Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Buys Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Novartis AG, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: CB,
- Added Positions: DFAU, DFAI, DFAE, DGRE, PDN, TFC, DUK, HD, MDT, BABA, V, ADP, KMB, JPM, ENB, ECL, BRK.B, VEA,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, SCHM, SCHD, SCHF, IQLT, T, AAPL, DNL, FB, PID, MMM, AMZN, VZ, CSCO, BIIB, AFL, VTI,
- Sold Out: NVS, PYPL,
For the details of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+chetwood+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 204,727 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.71%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 320,144 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 133,454 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.96%
- Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) - 284,698 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.26%
- Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) - 163,091 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.86%
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21. The stock is now traded at around $183.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 284,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 44.86%. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 163,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 35.82%. The purchase prices were between $26.74 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.812200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 127,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE)
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Growth Fund by 36.61%. The purchase prices were between $27.78 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 59,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5. The stock is now traded at around $101.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02.
