Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. Buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , S

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Intel Corp, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. owns 566 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/great+valley+advisor+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 474,727 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 268,498 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 631,656 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 330,054 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
  5. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 282,504 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
New Purchase: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.01 and $36.48, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 676,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 574,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $67.28. The stock is now traded at around $65.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 176,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.33 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $78.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 143,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYT)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $47.6 and $51.36, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 216,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The purchase prices were between $74.74 and $76.26, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $75.597200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 112,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 56.59%. The purchase prices were between $119.29 and $125.87, with an estimated average price of $122.78. The stock is now traded at around $122.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 150,853 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 62.04%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 236,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 263,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 107.86%. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $38.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 164,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.40%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 89,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 249.52%. The purchase prices were between $110.19 and $118.52, with an estimated average price of $115.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. The sale prices were between $143.77 and $165.1, with an estimated average price of $155.32.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92.

Sold Out: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $119.79 and $143.48, with an estimated average price of $130.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.. Also check out:

1. GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC. keeps buying
