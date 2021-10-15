Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. Buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , S

New Purchases: FCTR, PAVE, FPXI, XMHQ, FYT, IGHG, FTGC, GXO, SPMB, EQL, IAU, MMLG, SONO, UTRN, X, COP, JMST, JHMM, FMHI, FXD, PBF, PIZ, SPTI, FNY, COIN, DWM, BRKS, IWY, JJC, PFM, PHDG, RGI, SHYD, SLX, KNX, ISRG, LDUR, NVS, OIH, PFF, MRVL, MMC, RHS, RTM, LIT, ICE, SLY, SMOG, EW, CDNS, UCON, CF, XHB, XNTK, MOS, SOFI, SOFI, CRWD, ARKF, BOND, DBS, DELL, TEAM, REGN, DAN, UEC, CQP, UVV, TXN, SNX, SYNA, MAA, RYT, FDT, VST, MIDD, UROY, ROK, BSX, VWTR, NXE,

DLN, SPSM, SPYG, XSOE, TIP, IWS, LRCX, ROKU, FMB, IVV, AAPL, SPLG, VTV, JKH, CVX, MRNA, RDVY, DE, SPAB, OKE, SHLX, BND, ITOT, SPMD, AMZN, IHI, SPYV, BRK.B, MSFT, VLO, ACWI, AGG, BNDX, FPE, IWR, QUAL, XSLV, EXAS, RHP, HD, EFA, IJR, SPDW, SRLN, XLRE, XOP, QCOM, GNRC, JPST, JSML, MUB, ONEQ, PBW, RPV, SCHB, SCHF, SMH, LNG, DECK, FISV, JPM, CROX, V, ENPH, ABNB, EFAV, EMB, IJH, TFI, VCSH, VTEB, VTI, T, DHR, EPD, FDX, MDT, CRM, VZ, DAL, ARKK, BSV, GWX, IEF, IEFA, IWF, IWO, IWP, IXN, JNK, MOAT, QEFA, SCHP, SCHZ, SHYG, VCIT, VEA, VMBS, VOE, VONG, XLB, XLC, XLF, PLD, ABT, ACN, ADBE, APD, BP, BA, KO, CMCSA, DVN, EWBC, LLY, NEE, F, GOOGL, LMT, LOW, MCD, MU, PH, PG, ROST, XPO, SPG, TSM, TGT, RTX, UNH, WMT, YUM, EBAY, BX, VMW, TSLA, KKR, PSX, FB, ABBV, ZTS, FSK, RUN, SQ, TTD, UBER, PLTR, BIL, BIV, DIA, FLOT, FVD, FXG, HYD, HYMB, IEMG, IJT, IUSG, IUSV, IVE, IXUS, IYW, KRE, MDY, QYLD, RSP, SCHG, SCHO, SHY, SUB, TOTL, VAW, VBR, VEU, VLUE, VNQ, VTHR, VTIP, VXUS, XLG, XLV, XLY, XSD, MMM, AKAM, AEP, AMGN, NLY, ADM, BLL, BCS, BLK, CSX, CVS, CI, CL, STZ, CMI, DUK, EMR, EXC, BEN, GSK, HON, ITW, TT, IP, JCI, KMB, MDLZ, MAR, MET, NVAX, OMC, ORCL, O, SAP, SRE, SHW, SO, SWN, UAL, USB, UPS, VFC, DNP, GAB, NUW, NBB, SAIC, SHOP, IIPR, ZM, CARR, ANGL, IGSB, DGRW, EFV, ESGU, FTA, HEFA, HYG, IDV, IJJ, IJS, IVW, IWM, IWN, IYH, IYR, IYY, MINT, NEAR, NOBL, QQQJ, RYH, SCHR, SLYG, SLYV, SPTM, TAN, VCR, VDE, VIG, VV, XME, Reduced Positions: LQD, CWB, INTC, CAT, GM, NUE, EEM, ANSS, XOM, QQQ, USMV, VT, SPY, KBWB, VB, C, CLX, LUV, FEX, FIXD, SIL, VSDA, BAC, SCCO, ROBO, VWO, CSCO, JNJ, PAAS, PFE, MPC, DTD, KOMP, QCLN, SLV, AMAT, AZN, ADP, ECL, ENB, MCK, MPW, MRK, NFLX, NKE, ES, PPG, UNP, MA, NOW, GOOG, ACIM, CDC, EFG, GLD, GSLC, SPSB, VYM, XLK, XLP, XLU, AXP, ADI, WTRG, BXP, BMY, COST, DD, GE, GILD, WELL, IBM, MGEE, MS, NG, PRU, SBUX, TROW, TMO, UAA, WRB, WFC, XEL, ET, TMUS, LULU, MELI, BTG, PM, EQX, BABA, CFG, ETSY, PYPL, HPE, DOW, CTVA, IMRA, SNOW, ARKG, ARKW, BLV, EMLP, FBT, FNX, FTC, FXO, GDX, IBB, IEI, MBB, MJ, MTUM, PWB, SCHD, SCHX, TLT, VFH, VOO, VOT, VXF, XBI, XLE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Intel Corp, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. owns 566 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 474,727 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 268,498 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 631,656 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 330,054 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 282,504 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.01 and $36.48, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 676,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 574,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $67.28. The stock is now traded at around $65.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 176,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.33 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $78.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 143,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $47.6 and $51.36, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 216,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The purchase prices were between $74.74 and $76.26, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $75.597200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 112,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 56.59%. The purchase prices were between $119.29 and $125.87, with an estimated average price of $122.78. The stock is now traded at around $122.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 150,853 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 62.04%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 236,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 263,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 107.86%. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $38.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 164,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.40%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 89,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 249.52%. The purchase prices were between $110.19 and $118.52, with an estimated average price of $115.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. The sale prices were between $143.77 and $165.1, with an estimated average price of $155.32.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $119.79 and $143.48, with an estimated average price of $130.92.