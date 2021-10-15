Purus Wealth Management, LLC Buys FIRST TR EXCH TRD, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, RingCentral Inc, Outset Medical Inc

- New Purchases: FNY, ARKQ, ARKF, RZG, IHAK, ICLR, UPST, LIT, LMBS, BUG, UCON, PAVE, DE, ASML, VNLA, INMD, FTSM, BX, SCHG, ICLN, RPG, RFV, FVD, VPN,
- Added Positions: AMD, RTX, PYPL, AAPL, DOCU, GNRC, FXZ, MMIN, QQQ, JPST, NVDA, RDVY, ABT, GLDM, XLV, ROBO, JSML, LOW, AMZN, ADBE, MSFT, ARKW, FTSL, AVGO, JPM, FMB, HD, AMAT, FFTY, DIA, APO, T, TAN, DIS, XLY, PBCT,
- Reduced Positions: CBND, GSY, FLRN, LDOS, TSLA, NFLX, FPX, TER, VZ, MRNA, BNTX, XLRE, CVX, GLD, ETSY, DG, NOC, GOOGL, GD, FXO, JNJ,
- Sold Out: FTCS, RNG, OM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Purus Wealth Management, LLC
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 96,664 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio.
- ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 114,312 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 14,409 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 30,043 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,461 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.39%
Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $69.91 and $76.53, with an estimated average price of $73.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.687900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 38,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)
Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $80.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 15,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)
Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $153.3 and $168.53, with an estimated average price of $161.99. The stock is now traded at around $162.916300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)
Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.69 and $46.78, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,498 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $275.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 76.73%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 59.20%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31. The stock is now traded at around $261.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53. The stock is now traded at around $433.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 79.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $59.75, with an estimated average price of $57. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 93.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,869 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Purus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Purus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02.Sold Out: Outset Medical Inc (OM)
Purus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Outset Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $45.49.
