Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Purus Wealth Management, LLC Buys FIRST TR EXCH TRD, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, RingCentral Inc, Outset Medical Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Purus Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR EXCH TRD, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, RingCentral Inc, Outset Medical Inc, , Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Purus Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Purus Wealth Management, LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Purus Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/purus+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Purus Wealth Management, LLC
  1. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 96,664 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio.
  2. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 114,312 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 14,409 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 30,043 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,461 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.39%
New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $69.91 and $76.53, with an estimated average price of $73.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.687900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 38,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $80.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 15,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $153.3 and $168.53, with an estimated average price of $161.99. The stock is now traded at around $162.916300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.69 and $46.78, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,498 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $275.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 76.73%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 59.20%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31. The stock is now traded at around $261.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53. The stock is now traded at around $433.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 79.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $59.75, with an estimated average price of $57. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 93.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,869 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02.

Sold Out: Outset Medical Inc (OM)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Outset Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $45.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Purus Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Purus Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Purus Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Purus Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Purus Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider