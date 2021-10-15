Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Community Capital Management, LLC Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Signature Bank, Owens-Corning Inc, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Quanta Services Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Community Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar Tree Inc, Signature Bank, Owens-Corning Inc, Global Payments Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Quanta Services Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, The Timken Co, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Community Capital Management, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Community Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Community Capital Management, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,400 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%
  2. Enviva Partners LP (EVA) - 73,352 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,160 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 10,500 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,000 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.5 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $94.11. The stock is now traded at around $91.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 9,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $154.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $72.56 and $83, with an estimated average price of $78.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 9,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $135.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Signature Bank by 61.39%. The purchase prices were between $226.83 and $276.64, with an estimated average price of $251.23. The stock is now traded at around $300.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 8,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 38.00%. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVR Inc (NVR)

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NVR Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $4788.01 and $5313.57, with an estimated average price of $5077.75. The stock is now traded at around $4998.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TD Synnex (SNX)

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TD Synnex by 27.63%. The purchase prices were between $104.1 and $129.33, with an estimated average price of $119.72. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2. The stock is now traded at around $126.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $63.87 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.71. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $112.6 and $125.8, with an estimated average price of $120.16.

Sold Out: The Timken Co (TKR)

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Timken Co. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $80.71, with an estimated average price of $74.39.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $169.43 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $187.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Community Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Community Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Community Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Community Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Community Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
