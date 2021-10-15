Community Capital Management, LLC Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Signature Bank, Owens-Corning Inc, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Quanta Services Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp

New Purchases: DLTR, OC, GPN, NEP, EA, CMCSA, PYPL, JACK, SSNC, BKNG, XYLD, BC,

DLTR, OC, GPN, NEP, EA, CMCSA, PYPL, JACK, SSNC, BKNG, XYLD, BC, Added Positions: SBNY, WLTW, NVR, SNX, OMC, ALL, LAD, PFG, TD, ACIW, HIFS,

SBNY, WLTW, NVR, SNX, OMC, ALL, LAD, PFG, TD, ACIW, HIFS, Reduced Positions: V, ACGL, WPC, CAH, DFS, BRK.B, JPM, ADBE, EAF, FB, AMZN, MSFT, AMT, AB, ABG, OGN,

V, ACGL, WPC, CAH, DFS, BRK.B, JPM, ADBE, EAF, FB, AMZN, MSFT, AMT, AB, ABG, OGN, Sold Out: FNF, PWR, ABC, TKR, BABA, MAA, EW, PRG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar Tree Inc, Signature Bank, Owens-Corning Inc, Global Payments Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Quanta Services Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, The Timken Co, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Community Capital Management, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Community Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,400 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% Enviva Partners LP (EVA) - 73,352 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,160 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33% Facebook Inc (FB) - 10,500 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,000 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio.

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.5 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $94.11. The stock is now traded at around $91.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 9,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $154.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $72.56 and $83, with an estimated average price of $78.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 9,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $135.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Community Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Signature Bank by 61.39%. The purchase prices were between $226.83 and $276.64, with an estimated average price of $251.23. The stock is now traded at around $300.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 8,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 38.00%. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NVR Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $4788.01 and $5313.57, with an estimated average price of $5077.75. The stock is now traded at around $4998.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TD Synnex by 27.63%. The purchase prices were between $104.1 and $129.33, with an estimated average price of $119.72. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2. The stock is now traded at around $126.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Community Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $63.87 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.71. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $112.6 and $125.8, with an estimated average price of $120.16.

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Timken Co. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $80.71, with an estimated average price of $74.39.

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Community Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $169.43 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $187.54.