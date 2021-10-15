Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. Buys VICI Properties Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Cummins Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Entergy Corp

New Purchases: VICI, CMI, CHPT, CHPT, UNP, GM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VICI Properties Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Cummins Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Entergy Corp, AT&T Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,807 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,094 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,657 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 125,304 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,159 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 99,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $238.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 11,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 57,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $221.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 78.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 143,035 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35. The stock is now traded at around $231.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.