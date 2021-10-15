Logo
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. Buys VICI Properties Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Cummins Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Entergy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VICI Properties Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Cummins Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Entergy Corp, AT&T Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beech+hill+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,807 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,094 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,657 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 125,304 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,159 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 99,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $238.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 11,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 57,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $221.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 78.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 143,035 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35. The stock is now traded at around $231.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

