Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. Buys VICI Properties Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Cummins Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Entergy Corp

- New Purchases: VICI, CMI, CHPT, CHPT, UNP, GM,
- Added Positions: DAL, UBER, TER, EXPE, JNJ, EXAS, LUV, ALB, MRK, AMAT, ABNB, GLW, HUM, FCX, VZ, VMW, ABBV, INTC, FDX, BAC, IIVI, COST,
- Reduced Positions: LHX, D, ETR, T, PFE, DUK, BX, TAK, AVGO, PLTR, EXC, BB, DIS, BUD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,807 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,094 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,657 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 125,304 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,159 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 99,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $238.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 11,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 57,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $221.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 78.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 143,035 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35. The stock is now traded at around $231.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.
