BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Sells , CrossFirst Bankshares Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

- New Purchases: DFAC, IBDR, IBDP, IBDN, CERN, JMST, IBDQ, CARR, IBDM, DFAX, IBDS, WFC, OTIS, AZN, BOND, USRT, IBDO, PDBC, IBML, IBMO, MUB, APD, IS, CRM, O, PAA, LNC, HON, GIS, CNP, ABC, TELL,
- Added Positions: VEU, MGC, SCZ, IJH, VB, LLY, VO, SYK, IWD, PEP, JNJ, JPM, IJR, REGN, CVX, RTX, INTC, EMR, AAPL, XOM, NEE, AMZN, HST, TMO, VZ, IVE, LOW, MCD, WMT, UNP, PG, GOOG, DIS, PM, MA, IBM, ITW, HD, VNQ, FISV, SPYG, IWR, CSCO, DRI, QQQ, MUNI, COST, VTV, VEA, WBA, SCHM, TSLA, LYB, FB, IYH, DOW, IWM, EFAV, IEMG, IWB, ROP, CSX, GE, EPD, DUK, DTE, CMI, STZ, COP, CMCSA, HPQ, CF, AMP, AXP, MO, ALL, ALK, ABT, SRE, UNM, UPS, UGI, TSN, STT, SBUX, SWK, TRV, VLO, PLD, PEG, NVS, MRK, MCK, LMT, MDLZ,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IVW, VIG, NVDA, KE, VOO, GOVT, ITOT, PRF, MINT, CWI, GLDM, ORLY, GOOGL, QUAL, PFE, USMV, APH, ACN, GM, IJS, KMI, WHR, ABBV, ANTM, USB, PYPL, EEM, IJJ, PWR, MDY, SCHF, VCSH, VV, VXF, THFF, CB, ADBE, BP, BAX, BLK, BA, BMY, COF, KO, CL, GLW, DHR, DE, ETN, TGT, LHX, HBAN, KBAL, KSS, LH, MCHP, NKE, NSC, ORCL, PNC, MMM, DGX, TJX,
- Sold Out: ALXN, CFB, TFI, VOT, GILD, SLB, WDC, PSX, DTM, BND, VBR,
These are the top 5 holdings of BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 3,320,976 shares, 33.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 4,459,301 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
- iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 1,487,267 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 333,169 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 167,710 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 385,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 70,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 68,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,623 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,123 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 59.28%. The purchase prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47. The stock is now traded at around $263.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,987 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $159.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 297.60%. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $555.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $108.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 60.09%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: CrossFirst Bankshares Inc (CFB)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $13.24.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $52.29, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $230.26 and $250.88, with an estimated average price of $241.96.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27.Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
