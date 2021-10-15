Logo
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Sells , CrossFirst Bankshares Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Springfield, MO, based Investment company BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Stryker Corp, PepsiCo Inc, sells , CrossFirst Bankshares Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 272 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bkd+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 3,320,976 shares, 33.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 4,459,301 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 1,487,267 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 333,169 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 167,710 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 385,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 70,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 68,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,623 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,123 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 59.28%. The purchase prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47. The stock is now traded at around $263.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,987 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $159.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 297.60%. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $555.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $108.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 60.09%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: CrossFirst Bankshares Inc (CFB)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $13.24.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $52.29, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $230.26 and $250.88, with an estimated average price of $241.96.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27.

Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
