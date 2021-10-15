Successful Portfolios LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Public Storage, Sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, FedEx Corp, Shopify Inc

New Purchases: COMT, PSA, GILD, BKNG, AZO, ADT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Public Storage, iShares Global Tech ETF, PepsiCo Inc, sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, FedEx Corp, Shopify Inc, HP Inc, Anthem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Successful Portfolios LLC. As of 2021Q3, Successful Portfolios LLC owns 205 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,428 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 135,404 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 58,246 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,891 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,435 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $296.74 and $331.04, with an estimated average price of $313.87. The stock is now traded at around $325.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2496.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1520.65 and $1737, with an estimated average price of $1602.15. The stock is now traded at around $1717.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 121 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $9.23. The stock is now traded at around $8.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.11%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 663.16%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 55.85%. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $159.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 73.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 31.95%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $117.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,565 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 67.24%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75.

Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13.

Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78.