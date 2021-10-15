Schwab Charitable Fund Buys Schwab 1000 Index ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Sells Gap Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

New Purchases: SJNK, IDLV, RMD, HYG, IQLT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab 1000 Index ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, ResMed Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Gap Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Kansas City Southern, Vail Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwab Charitable Fund. As of 2021Q3, Schwab Charitable Fund owns 52 stocks with a total value of $559 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,101,700 shares, 77.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 292,059 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,474 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 27,245 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,548 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,548 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.68 and $297.36, with an estimated average price of $273.44. The stock is now traded at around $254.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $87.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $41.98 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 57,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $33.52, with an estimated average price of $27.67.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.37 and $104.26, with an estimated average price of $97.83.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $261.05 and $295.92, with an estimated average price of $278.75.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $308.42.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $131.08 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $143.72.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $575.38 and $626.33, with an estimated average price of $599.88.