Schwab Charitable Fund Buys Schwab 1000 Index ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Sells Gap Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Schwab Charitable Fund Buys Schwab 1000 Index ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Sells Gap Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Schwab Charitable Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab 1000 Index ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, ResMed Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Gap Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Kansas City Southern, Vail Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwab Charitable Fund. As of 2021Q3, Schwab Charitable Fund owns 52 stocks with a total value of $559 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Schwab Charitable Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schwab+charitable+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Schwab Charitable Fund
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,101,700 shares, 77.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 292,059 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,474 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio.
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 27,245 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio.
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,548 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility (IDLV)

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,548 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.68 and $297.36, with an estimated average price of $273.44. The stock is now traded at around $254.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $87.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK)

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $41.98 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 57,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $33.52, with an estimated average price of $27.67.

Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.37 and $104.26, with an estimated average price of $97.83.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $261.05 and $295.92, with an estimated average price of $278.75.

Sold Out: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $308.42.

Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $131.08 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $143.72.

Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $575.38 and $626.33, with an estimated average price of $599.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Schwab Charitable Fund. Also check out:

1. Schwab Charitable Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Schwab Charitable Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Schwab Charitable Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Schwab Charitable Fund keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider