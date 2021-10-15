WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys Fidelity International High Dividend ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Orbital Energy Group Inc, Sells Iridium Communications Inc, Points International, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

New Purchases: FIDI, TPYP, OGN, IVV, FENY, BP, PEG, KRBP,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity International High Dividend ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Orbital Energy Group Inc, Organon, iShares Global Tech ETF, sells Iridium Communications Inc, Points International, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Alaska Air Group Inc, Silicon Motion Technology Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthTrust Axiom LLC. As of 2021Q3, WealthTrust Axiom LLC owns 259 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WealthTrust Axiom LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthtrust+axiom+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,683 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) - 207,506 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,647 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) - 1,471,662 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% Innovative Solutions and Support Inc (ISSC) - 1,172,932 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.73 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 63,824 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 32,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $444.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,209 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc by 163.47%. The purchase prices were between $2.92 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $3.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 291,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Kopin Corp by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $4.96 and $7.94, with an estimated average price of $6.09. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 284,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $5.35 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $5.8. The stock is now traded at around $5.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 152,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $18.97 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $24.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 46.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $56.38 and $72.1, with an estimated average price of $62.84.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $59.82 and $80.9, with an estimated average price of $70.55.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $69.29 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $170.96 and $234.49, with an estimated average price of $207.32.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $47.25 and $58.36, with an estimated average price of $52.17.