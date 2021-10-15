WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys Fidelity International High Dividend ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Orbital Energy Group Inc, Sells Iridium Communications Inc, Points International, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys Fidelity International High Dividend ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Orbital Energy Group Inc, Sells Iridium Communications Inc, Points International, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Radnor, PA, based Investment company WealthTrust Axiom LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity International High Dividend ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Orbital Energy Group Inc, Organon, iShares Global Tech ETF, sells Iridium Communications Inc, Points International, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Alaska Air Group Inc, Silicon Motion Technology Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthTrust Axiom LLC. As of 2021Q3, WealthTrust Axiom LLC owns 259 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WealthTrust Axiom LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthtrust+axiom+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WealthTrust Axiom LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,683 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  2. Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) - 207,506 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,647 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
  4. Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) - 1,471,662 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
  5. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc (ISSC) - 1,172,932 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
New Purchase: Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.73 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 63,824 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 32,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $444.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,209 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Orbital Energy Group Inc (OEG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc by 163.47%. The purchase prices were between $2.92 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $3.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 291,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kopin Corp (KOPN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Kopin Corp by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $4.96 and $7.94, with an estimated average price of $6.09. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 284,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $5.35 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $5.8. The stock is now traded at around $5.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 152,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $18.97 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $24.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 46.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $56.38 and $72.1, with an estimated average price of $62.84.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67.

Sold Out: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $59.82 and $80.9, with an estimated average price of $70.55.

Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $69.29 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Sold Out: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $170.96 and $234.49, with an estimated average price of $207.32.

Sold Out: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $47.25 and $58.36, with an estimated average price of $52.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of WealthTrust Axiom LLC. Also check out:

1. WealthTrust Axiom LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WealthTrust Axiom LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WealthTrust Axiom LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WealthTrust Axiom LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider