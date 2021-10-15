SimpliFi, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

New Purchases: AGZD, PWZ, FCAL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SimpliFi, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, SimpliFi, Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat (AGZD) - 1,094,793 shares, 23.04% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) - 280,173 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60% SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA) - 320,095 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) - 525,947 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 46,582 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat. The purchase prices were between $46.66 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.04%. The holding were 1,094,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.75 and $28.3, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.52 and $55.36, with an estimated average price of $55.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.