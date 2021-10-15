Marketfield Asset Management LLC Buys The Toro Co, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Silver Trust, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Marketfield Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Toro Co, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Silver Trust, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Ciena Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marketfield Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Marketfield Asset Management LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Marketfield Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Marketfield Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marketfield Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marketfield Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marketfield Asset Management LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: TTC,
- Added Positions: EOG,
- Reduced Positions: DE, GLD, EWU, EWA, NSC, DXJ, DHI, GDX, ISRG, PHM, XHB, SLV, UNP, EWZ, VALE, CAT, LEN, SHW, CIEN, RIO, ROK, SLB, GOLD, NEM, INTC, HON, ETN, RSX, DVN, GLNG, BVN,
For the details of Marketfield Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marketfield+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Marketfield Asset Management LLC
- iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - 237,084 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
- iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) - 299,045 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 16,195 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 20,004 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
- WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) - 99,587 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
Marketfield Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $97.41 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $109.17. The stock is now traded at around $96.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 30,908 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Marketfield Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Marketfield Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marketfield Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marketfield Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marketfield Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment