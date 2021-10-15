Marketfield Asset Management LLC Buys The Toro Co, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Silver Trust, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

New Purchases: TTC,

TTC, Added Positions: EOG,

EOG, Reduced Positions: DE, GLD, EWU, EWA, NSC, DXJ, DHI, GDX, ISRG, PHM, XHB, SLV, UNP, EWZ, VALE, CAT, LEN, SHW, CIEN, RIO, ROK, SLB, GOLD, NEM, INTC, HON, ETN, RSX, DVN, GLNG, BVN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Toro Co, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Silver Trust, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Ciena Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marketfield Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Marketfield Asset Management LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - 237,084 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) - 299,045 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 16,195 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 20,004 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) - 99,587 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%

Marketfield Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $97.41 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $109.17. The stock is now traded at around $96.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 30,908 shares as of 2021-09-30.