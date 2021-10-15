Logo
WESPAC Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oakland, CA, based Investment company WESPAC Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESPAC Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, WESPAC Advisors, LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESPAC Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wespac+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WESPAC Advisors, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 22,706 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 50,859 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 9,192 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 177.70%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 22,871 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 285.81%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 19,402 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.42%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $181.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 22,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 50,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $133.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 23,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Netstreit Corp (NTST)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Netstreit Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.64 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 93,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $154.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 14,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.59 and $69.03, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 26,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 285.81%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 22,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 177.70%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $391.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 9,192 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 709.62%. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $46.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 54,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 210.18%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 58,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 158.42%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $163.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 19,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 207.32%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $122.35 and $135.43, with an estimated average price of $129.88.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $72.23 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $76.15.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $273.51 and $297.22, with an estimated average price of $286.13.

Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.64.

Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of WESPAC Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. WESPAC Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESPAC Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESPAC Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESPAC Advisors, LLC keeps buying

