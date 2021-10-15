WESPAC Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

New Purchases: MTUM, IVW, LQD, NTST, XLK, BBWI, NVDA, APAM, INTU, THD, VUG, MSFT, CTAS, EBAY, ROK, EW, TRTN, ALB, TEAM, OUNZ, MRNA, FITB, LRCX, HD, IYT, HYG, MGM, DHR, ADBE, MHK, COST, IDXX, IYJ, IYR, ALGN, SCHP, WM, IYW, FB, V, CSCO, ISRG, VOO, NSP, J, DXCM, URI, WMT, PSA, BILL, ULTA, UPS, MP, F, DOCU, DKS, RTX, SPY, SCHM, NXPI, IT, O, ZS, FXR, FIW, BSJM, VSCO, FTNT, XEL, KSU, AKAM, MO, BHP, BYD, CVX, IHF, BSJP, BSJN, ZBRA, UAA, UROY,

MTUM, IVW, LQD, NTST, XLK, BBWI, NVDA, APAM, INTU, THD, VUG, MSFT, CTAS, EBAY, ROK, EW, TRTN, ALB, TEAM, OUNZ, MRNA, FITB, LRCX, HD, IYT, HYG, MGM, DHR, ADBE, MHK, COST, IDXX, IYJ, IYR, ALGN, SCHP, WM, IYW, FB, V, CSCO, ISRG, VOO, NSP, J, DXCM, URI, WMT, PSA, BILL, ULTA, UPS, MP, F, DOCU, DKS, RTX, SPY, SCHM, NXPI, IT, O, ZS, FXR, FIW, BSJM, VSCO, FTNT, XEL, KSU, AKAM, MO, BHP, BYD, CVX, IHF, BSJP, BSJN, ZBRA, UAA, UROY, Added Positions: AAPL, GS, XLRE, XLE, JPM, GOOGL, XLV, TXN, DFS, NUE, TIP, UCON, IVOL, EWRE, COF, HYLS, FTSL, PSF, RDVY, TSM, BLK, FPEI, GM, ETN, ABC, PYPL, WRK, LYB, FDX, SCCO, ABBV, CSX, RF, EQIX, BBY, FISV, LAND, VLO, ORCC, SLRC, OKE, AJG, WMB, INTC, TSLA, AMZN, MPW, HPE, IXUS, STAG, ARCC, XLI, NLY, IGM, GD, KLAC, SPYD, SIVB, MA, GOOG, ICVT, PG, EWT, EWN, EWL, CPER, EWG, FANG, MS, PHM, WFC, PLTR, IVV, SYF, TPR, BA, AMP, MRO, AMAT, AMD, VTIP,

AAPL, GS, XLRE, XLE, JPM, GOOGL, XLV, TXN, DFS, NUE, TIP, UCON, IVOL, EWRE, COF, HYLS, FTSL, PSF, RDVY, TSM, BLK, FPEI, GM, ETN, ABC, PYPL, WRK, LYB, FDX, SCCO, ABBV, CSX, RF, EQIX, BBY, FISV, LAND, VLO, ORCC, SLRC, OKE, AJG, WMB, INTC, TSLA, AMZN, MPW, HPE, IXUS, STAG, ARCC, XLI, NLY, IGM, GD, KLAC, SPYD, SIVB, MA, GOOG, ICVT, PG, EWT, EWN, EWL, CPER, EWG, FANG, MS, PHM, WFC, PLTR, IVV, SYF, TPR, BA, AMP, MRO, AMAT, AMD, VTIP, Reduced Positions: VB, SPHB, IYF, OXY,

VB, SPHB, IYF, OXY, Sold Out: IYM, RPV, VBK, PDBC, INDA, DVN, MOS, CTVA, MTB,

Oakland, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESPAC Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, WESPAC Advisors, LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESPAC Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wespac+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 22,706 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 50,859 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. New Position Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 9,192 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 177.70% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 22,871 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 285.81% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 19,402 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.42%

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $181.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 22,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 50,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $133.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 23,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Netstreit Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.64 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 93,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $154.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 14,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.59 and $69.03, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 26,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 285.81%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 22,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 177.70%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $391.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 9,192 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 709.62%. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $46.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 54,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 210.18%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 58,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 158.42%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $163.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 19,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 207.32%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $122.35 and $135.43, with an estimated average price of $129.88.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $72.23 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $76.15.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $273.51 and $297.22, with an estimated average price of $286.13.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.64.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39.