Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, General Electric

New Purchases: SHYL, FLTR, ATO, OGN, DLTR, EASG, BIZD, MIDE, NUBD, SQFT,

SHYL, FLTR, ATO, OGN, DLTR, EASG, BIZD, MIDE, NUBD, SQFT, Added Positions: FLOT, FLRN, XSOE, TSN, VMBS, COP, IEI, SUSB, SPIB, MNA, EAGG, KSS, SNPE, VZ, EMSG, DOW, SPG, IEFA, MDLZ, MDT, LMT, KMB, INTC, GPC, FHN, XOM, DUK, CMP, TPR, PBCT, HFRO, FB, BX, SWKS, QCOM, PG, PEP, MO, PAYX, PPL, NFG, MCD, GOOGL, COST, CCL, AMAT, AMZN,

FLOT, FLRN, XSOE, TSN, VMBS, COP, IEI, SUSB, SPIB, MNA, EAGG, KSS, SNPE, VZ, EMSG, DOW, SPG, IEFA, MDLZ, MDT, LMT, KMB, INTC, GPC, FHN, XOM, DUK, CMP, TPR, PBCT, HFRO, FB, BX, SWKS, QCOM, PG, PEP, MO, PAYX, PPL, NFG, MCD, GOOGL, COST, CCL, AMAT, AMZN, Reduced Positions: SJNK, VOO, QQQ, IVV, SCHX, NUE, GE, IDEV, VTI, VWO, SJM, NUHY, T, SPY, VV, SCHM, BAC, HYG, HYS, BND, IEMG, SCHA, NHF, CSX, ETN, TT, VRP, NSC, VGT, VEU, VCIT, UPS, WMT, SCHB, EMLC, ESGU,

SJNK, VOO, QQQ, IVV, SCHX, NUE, GE, IDEV, VTI, VWO, SJM, NUHY, T, SPY, VV, SCHM, BAC, HYG, HYS, BND, IEMG, SCHA, NHF, CSX, ETN, TT, VRP, NSC, VGT, VEU, VCIT, UPS, WMT, SCHB, EMLC, ESGU, Sold Out: AGG, O,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Atmos Energy Corp, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, General Electric Co, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Realty Income Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p.. As of 2021Q3, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. owns 153 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CANTOR FITZGERALD INVESTMENT ADVISER L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cantor+fitzgerald+investment+adviser+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 217,071 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 203,383 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.84% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 1,385,883 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 175,447 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,012,358 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 213,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 351,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.69 and $101.47, with an estimated average price of $96.72. The stock is now traded at around $93.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 100,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 231,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.195300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 102.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.73 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 446,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 108.78%. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 591,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 60.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $38.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 570,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 57.20%. The purchase prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 160,384 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 199,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 65.05%. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 81,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68.