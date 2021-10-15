Logo
RHS Financial, LLC Buys WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, UBS AG London Branch ZC SP REDEEM 05/04/2038 USD 2, Sells Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company RHS Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, UBS AG London Branch ZC SP REDEEM 05/04/2038 USD 2, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, sells Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RHS Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q3, RHS Financial, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RHS Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rhs+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RHS Financial, LLC
  1. WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) - 189,562 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 82,853 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74%
  3. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 104,948 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.84%
  4. iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac (ISCF) - 149,364 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%
  5. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 136,600 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.88%
New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX)

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.18, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 189,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $54.46, with an estimated average price of $52.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 80,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: UBS AG London Branch ZC SP REDEEM 05/04/2038 USD 2 (UCIB)

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch ZC SP REDEEM 05/04/2038 USD 2. The purchase prices were between $18.73 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $19.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 180,182 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 76,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE)

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.079600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 54,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS)

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $15.3. The stock is now traded at around $15.693500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 55,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 73.14%. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 181,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $52.57 and $56.04, with an estimated average price of $54.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 104,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $30.86 and $32.92, with an estimated average price of $31.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 163,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 276.79%. The purchase prices were between $42.29 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $43.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 26,477 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $56.55 and $57.53, with an estimated average price of $57.12. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 61,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 54.32%. The purchase prices were between $59.99 and $61.13, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $60.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 25,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14.

Sold Out: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $70.67.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $114.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of RHS Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. RHS Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RHS Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RHS Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RHS Financial, LLC keeps buying
