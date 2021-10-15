RHS Financial, LLC Buys WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, UBS AG London Branch ZC SP REDEEM 05/04/2038 USD 2, Sells Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF

New Purchases: NTSX, EMGF, UCIB, PFFD, RAFE, HIPS, PUTW, IDLV, EFG, MBB, DFAX, PCY, TLH, IXG, FALN, JPM, XLE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, UBS AG London Branch ZC SP REDEEM 05/04/2038 USD 2, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, sells Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RHS Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q3, RHS Financial, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) - 189,562 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 82,853 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 104,948 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.84% iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac (ISCF) - 149,364 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 136,600 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.88%

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.18, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 189,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $54.46, with an estimated average price of $52.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 80,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch ZC SP REDEEM 05/04/2038 USD 2. The purchase prices were between $18.73 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $19.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 180,182 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 76,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.079600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 54,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $15.3. The stock is now traded at around $15.693500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 55,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 73.14%. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 181,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $52.57 and $56.04, with an estimated average price of $54.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 104,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $30.86 and $32.92, with an estimated average price of $31.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 163,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 276.79%. The purchase prices were between $42.29 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $43.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 26,477 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $56.55 and $57.53, with an estimated average price of $57.12. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 61,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 54.32%. The purchase prices were between $59.99 and $61.13, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $60.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 25,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14.

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $70.67.

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $114.91.