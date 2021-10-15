KG&L Capital Management,LLC Buys Roku Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Lululemon Athletica Inc

New Purchases: LUV, RBLX, CDLX, WYNN, PANW, MDLZ, ADM, SOXL, IVOL, COUP, PPG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roku Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, sells Pfizer Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KG&L Capital Management,LLC. As of 2021Q3, KG&L Capital Management,LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 169,588 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,876 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,858 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.82% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 48,334 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,098 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $74.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Cardlytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.81 and $132.88, with an estimated average price of $101.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $502.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 699 shares as of 2021-09-30.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 263.51%. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $328.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 8,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.82%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 155.80%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $344.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 6,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 70.64%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 130,544 shares as of 2021-09-30.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 157.14%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $225.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 109.12%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $194.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $158.78 and $176.08, with an estimated average price of $168.18.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.22 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $46.31.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.48 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $40.19.

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.67.