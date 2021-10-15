KG&L Capital Management,LLC Buys Roku Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

KG&L Capital Management,LLC Buys Roku Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company KG&L Capital Management,LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Roku Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, sells Pfizer Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KG&L Capital Management,LLC. As of 2021Q3, KG&L Capital Management,LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KG&L Capital Management,LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kg%26l+capital+management%2Cllc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KG&L Capital Management,LLC
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 169,588 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,876 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,858 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.82%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 48,334 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,098 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $74.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Cardlytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.81 and $132.88, with an estimated average price of $101.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $502.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 699 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 263.51%. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $328.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 8,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.82%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 155.80%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $344.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 6,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 70.64%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 130,544 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 157.14%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $225.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 109.12%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $194.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $158.78 and $176.08, with an estimated average price of $168.18.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.22 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $46.31.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16.

Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.48 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $40.19.

Sold Out: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

KG&L Capital Management,LLC sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of KG&L Capital Management,LLC. Also check out:

1. KG&L Capital Management,LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KG&L Capital Management,LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KG&L Capital Management,LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KG&L Capital Management,LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider