Latitude Advisors, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Enbridge Inc

- New Purchases: ALTO, TLT, CWB, IHDG, BTAL, FALN, DGRE, TIP, FTNT, HYD, GD, PPL, TGT, BX, BK, BDX, IWP, SCZ, SRLN, VLUE, XLV, INTU, MTB, MGM, OMC, CRM, TROW, UNP, WMT, PANW, BKLN, ITOT, SPLV, VOT, COST, DXCM, RHI, ROK, SHW, SBUX, NOW, ABBV, PAYC, MRNA, DVY, FSTA, IBB, IHAK, IYR, PDBC, XLF, ADP, FIS, EXC, ICE, NQP, DG, ISD, SRC, LYFT, CMBS, COMT, GDX, GLD, HDV, IRBO, IVOO, IXN, LQD, LQDH, VB, VCIT, XLY, XT, ALL, BSX, CVS, CTRA, DUK, PGR, SJI, TRV, RTX, ZBRA, FVRR, MGV, MTUM, PTMC, SPYD, BAC, BLK, CCL, CE, EW, ISRG, NEM, PPG, TMUS, MELI, HZNP, EPAM, SEDG, TTD, DOCU, ARKW, DTD, IUSG, IXG, IXUS, PAVE, SPHD, SPYG, VO, AMD, BF.B, NEE, LULU, GUNR, NLY, JFR, BRW, GIM, LYG, NGD, MBII,
- Added Positions: SPY, QQQ, IVV, VTI, TYL, SPSB, EFA, AAPL, FLRN, DGRW, BND, MSFT, FB, VIG, GOOGL, BRK.B, MA, V, MINT, QLTA, SCHD, EFG, LOW, ORCL, PFF, VMBS, ESGU, JPM, EFV, IJH, VEU, CMCSA, BKNG, GOOG, IEF, VTV, XOM, STL, VZ, DHR, HD, IUSB, NFLX, BSV, NOBL, DGRO, VNQ, EBAY, IQV, MBB, NVDA, PYPL, JPST, VGIT, LLY, MRK, PEP, UNH, T, DIS, AGG, RSP, ABC, AMAT, LRCX, EMB, HYG, SPDW, ITW, NKE, QCOM, PHYS, IJR, USMV, VEA, VOO, ADBE, CSX, HON, KLAC, TXN, WFC, PM, ZTS, VWO, MO, AMGN, D, HSY, INTC, LMT, PAYX, GOVT, PTLC, MMM, ADI, SCHW, CVX, CTAS, EL, SPGI, NVS, PFE, ANTM, RBLX, MGK, SCHO, SPSM, VGT, VOE, XBI, XLK, KMX, KO, JNJ, PG, TSM, EMLC, FLOT, IWB, IYC, MNA, RCL, SYK, TSLA, DBEF, IEMG, SCHP, USHY, VONV, AXP, CAT, CSCO, CLX, KSU, LIN, PSLV, DKNG, MUB, PTNQ, ABT, AEP, CVM, SNY, UPS, WM, FIVE, UBER, IEFA, VUG, F, GLTR, ESGE, XLE, IGSB, KBWB,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, VTIP,
- Sold Out: AMZN, ENB, SPMD, UL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Latitude Advisors, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 81,425 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.69%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 63,318 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 228.84%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,602 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.92%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 62,409 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.44%
- Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 26,798 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $6.03, with an estimated average price of $5.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 22,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.45 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)
Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL)
Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $17.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 42,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.67 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 228.84%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $442.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 63,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 144.69%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $366.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 81,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 84.92%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $444.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 51,602 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.44%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $229.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 62,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $453.1 and $497.85, with an estimated average price of $477.53. The stock is now traded at around $499.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 26,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 147.27%. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 186,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $44.83 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $47.02.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66.
