Latitude Advisors, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Enbridge Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Latitude Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Tyler Technologies Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Enbridge Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Latitude Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Latitude Advisors, LLC owns 283 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Latitude Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/latitude+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Latitude Advisors, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 81,425 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.69%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 63,318 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 228.84%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,602 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.92%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 62,409 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.44%
  5. Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 26,798 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
New Purchase: Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $6.03, with an estimated average price of $5.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 22,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.45 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $17.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 42,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.67 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 228.84%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $442.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 63,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 144.69%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $366.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 81,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 84.92%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $444.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 51,602 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.44%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $229.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 62,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $453.1 and $497.85, with an estimated average price of $477.53. The stock is now traded at around $499.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 26,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 147.27%. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 186,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $44.83 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $47.02.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Latitude Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Latitude Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Latitude Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Latitude Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Latitude Advisors, LLC keeps buying
