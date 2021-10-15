Latitude Advisors, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Enbridge Inc

New Purchases: ALTO, TLT, CWB, IHDG, BTAL, FALN, DGRE, TIP, FTNT, HYD, GD, PPL, TGT, BX, BK, BDX, IWP, SCZ, SRLN, VLUE, XLV, INTU, MTB, MGM, OMC, CRM, TROW, UNP, WMT, PANW, BKLN, ITOT, SPLV, VOT, COST, DXCM, RHI, ROK, SHW, SBUX, NOW, ABBV, PAYC, MRNA, DVY, FSTA, IBB, IHAK, IYR, PDBC, XLF, ADP, FIS, EXC, ICE, NQP, DG, ISD, SRC, LYFT, CMBS, COMT, GDX, GLD, HDV, IRBO, IVOO, IXN, LQD, LQDH, VB, VCIT, XLY, XT, ALL, BSX, CVS, CTRA, DUK, PGR, SJI, TRV, RTX, ZBRA, FVRR, MGV, MTUM, PTMC, SPYD, BAC, BLK, CCL, CE, EW, ISRG, NEM, PPG, TMUS, MELI, HZNP, EPAM, SEDG, TTD, DOCU, ARKW, DTD, IUSG, IXG, IXUS, PAVE, SPHD, SPYG, VO, AMD, BF.B, NEE, LULU, GUNR, NLY, JFR, BRW, GIM, LYG, NGD, MBII,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Tyler Technologies Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Enbridge Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Latitude Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Latitude Advisors, LLC owns 283 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 81,425 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.69% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 63,318 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 228.84% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,602 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.92% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 62,409 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.44% Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 26,798 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $6.03, with an estimated average price of $5.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 22,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.45 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $17.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 42,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.67 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 228.84%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $442.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 63,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 144.69%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $366.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 81,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 84.92%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $444.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 51,602 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.44%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $229.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 62,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $453.1 and $497.85, with an estimated average price of $477.53. The stock is now traded at around $499.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 26,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 147.27%. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 186,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47.

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $44.83 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $47.02.

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66.