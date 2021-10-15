MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Penn National Gaming Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells QuantumScape Corp, Pinterest Inc, The Trade Desk Inc

- New Purchases: COIN, EIX, DIVO, MGA, KHC, MRNA, URTY, FDX, SCHY,
- Added Positions: PENN, NVDA, INTC, AMZN, BXMT, PYPL, K, ABBV, CCI, BA, ARVL, ENB, TSLA, SWKS, SQ, DOW, CVX, ARKG, MP, GIS, VZ, DKNG, SCHD, TQQQ, LMT, XOM, ARKK, GILD, SCHA, TRX, ET, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, CRL, TTD, GOOG, HD, AAPL, TMO, UNP, V, MLM, ABT, CRM, PEP, QCOM, RETA, BRK.B, SCHG, NKE, FB, CSCO, CVS, PFE, MDT, IRM, TXN, PM, JNJ, DUK, CPRT, QQQ, SCHB, PG, CMI, VIG,
- Sold Out: QS, PINS, DHR, JPM, T, EL, BKI, ZTS, BAC, CTAS, ROP, MCO, KO, ADBE, APD, TRMB, DIS, IEX, PKI, ROK, FMC, SPT, ECL, CFR, AXP, EOG, RTX, ZION, ORLY, AKAM, ALC, ORCL, DD, ANSS, VFC, XAR,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,171 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.10%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 67,063 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,814 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.52%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 28,029 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.55%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,151 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.97%
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $260.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 12,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 49,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 48,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 16,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 29,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $331.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 1357.03%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 46,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 117.55%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $217.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 28,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 916.31%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 59,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 29.82%. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $31.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 157,168 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 93.62%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $266.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 39,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $19.3 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $22.89.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76.
