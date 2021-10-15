MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Penn National Gaming Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells QuantumScape Corp, Pinterest Inc, The Trade Desk Inc

New Purchases: COIN, EIX, DIVO, MGA, KHC, MRNA, URTY, FDX, SCHY,

COIN, EIX, DIVO, MGA, KHC, MRNA, URTY, FDX, SCHY, Added Positions: PENN, NVDA, INTC, AMZN, BXMT, PYPL, K, ABBV, CCI, BA, ARVL, ENB, TSLA, SWKS, SQ, DOW, CVX, ARKG, MP, GIS, VZ, DKNG, SCHD, TQQQ, LMT, XOM, ARKK, GILD, SCHA, TRX, ET, SPY,

PENN, NVDA, INTC, AMZN, BXMT, PYPL, K, ABBV, CCI, BA, ARVL, ENB, TSLA, SWKS, SQ, DOW, CVX, ARKG, MP, GIS, VZ, DKNG, SCHD, TQQQ, LMT, XOM, ARKK, GILD, SCHA, TRX, ET, SPY, Reduced Positions: MSFT, CRL, TTD, GOOG, HD, AAPL, TMO, UNP, V, MLM, ABT, CRM, PEP, QCOM, RETA, BRK.B, SCHG, NKE, FB, CSCO, CVS, PFE, MDT, IRM, TXN, PM, JNJ, DUK, CPRT, QQQ, SCHB, PG, CMI, VIG,

MSFT, CRL, TTD, GOOG, HD, AAPL, TMO, UNP, V, MLM, ABT, CRM, PEP, QCOM, RETA, BRK.B, SCHG, NKE, FB, CSCO, CVS, PFE, MDT, IRM, TXN, PM, JNJ, DUK, CPRT, QQQ, SCHB, PG, CMI, VIG, Sold Out: QS, PINS, DHR, JPM, T, EL, BKI, ZTS, BAC, CTAS, ROP, MCO, KO, ADBE, APD, TRMB, DIS, IEX, PKI, ROK, FMC, SPT, ECL, CFR, AXP, EOG, RTX, ZION, ORLY, AKAM, ALC, ORCL, DD, ANSS, VFC, XAR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Penn National Gaming Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Coinbase Global Inc, Intel Corp, Edison International, sells QuantumScape Corp, Pinterest Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp. As of 2021Q3, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owns 108 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,171 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.10% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 67,063 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,814 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.52% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 28,029 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,151 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.97%

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $260.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 12,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 49,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 48,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 16,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 29,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $331.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 1357.03%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 46,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 117.55%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $217.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 28,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 916.31%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 59,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 29.82%. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $31.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 157,168 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 93.62%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $266.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 39,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $19.3 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $22.89.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76.