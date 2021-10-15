MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Penn National Gaming Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells QuantumScape Corp, Pinterest Inc, The Trade Desk Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Penn National Gaming Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells QuantumScape Corp, Pinterest Inc, The Trade Desk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MADDEN SECURITIES Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Penn National Gaming Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Coinbase Global Inc, Intel Corp, Edison International, sells QuantumScape Corp, Pinterest Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp. As of 2021Q3, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owns 108 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madden+securities+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,171 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.10%
  2. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 67,063 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.08%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,814 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.52%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 28,029 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.55%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,151 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.97%
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $260.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 12,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 49,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 48,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 16,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 29,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $331.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 1357.03%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 46,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 117.55%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $217.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 28,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 916.31%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 59,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 29.82%. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $31.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 157,168 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 93.62%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $266.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 39,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $19.3 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $22.89.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp. Also check out:

1. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MADDEN SECURITIES Corp keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider