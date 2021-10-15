Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) CFO & Executive Vice President Mardi Dier Sold $552,516 of Shares

CFO & Executive Vice President of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mardi Dier (insider trades) sold 6,738 shares of RARE on 10/14/2021 at an average price of $82 a share. The total sale was $552,516.
