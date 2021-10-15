Logo
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Intel Corp, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tandem+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc.
  1. FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 176,319 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  2. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 569,267 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
  3. Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 494,550 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.78%
  4. T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 279,254 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.21%
  5. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 473,369 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31%
New Purchase: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,083 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $328.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 117.21%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $442.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,007 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 70.45%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $225.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 38.22%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $139.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 97.44%. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 4,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
insider