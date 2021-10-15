Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: OLLI, CSCO, INTC, FB,
- Added Positions: CBOE, ADP, BRO, EXPD, WCN, ICE, ABT, DG, CMCSA, SJM, ABBV, JNJ, WBA, WTRG, NEE, BDX, RMD, ECL, NNN, BF.B, SYK, HRL, COST, FISV, SPY, AMZN, TYL, WMT, HSIC, EEFT, V, CHKP, CSX, TFC, PYPL, NSC, MCD, UMBF, NVEE,
- Reduced Positions: RTX, TROW, BLK, LH, VRSK, MO, CARE, XEL, PFE, PKI, PEP, ORLY, LOW, JPM, DUK, DHR, CVS,
- FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 176,319 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 569,267 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
- Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 494,550 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.78%
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 279,254 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.21%
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 473,369 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31%
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,083 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $328.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 642 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 117.21%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $442.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,007 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 70.45%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $225.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 38.22%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $139.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 97.44%. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 4,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.
