Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc, Sells Sun Communities Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Lam Research Corp

Naples, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc, Globus Medical Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, sells Sun Communities Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Lam Research Corp, Apple Inc, United Rentals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 49,740 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 39,513 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 172,142 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 95,393 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 128,282 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $260.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 49,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 121,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $497.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Globus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.41 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $420.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,853 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 36.45%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $154.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04. The stock is now traded at around $95.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $298.85 and $365.84, with an estimated average price of $335.67.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $701.37 and $821.01, with an estimated average price of $759.13.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 70.24%. The sale prices were between $171.83 and $209.33, with an estimated average price of $192.9. The stock is now traded at around $194.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.98%. Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC still held 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 82.31%. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $567.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.72%. Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC still held 2,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 52.23%. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC still held 34,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 23.83%. The sale prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $450.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC still held 1,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 23.53%. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $174.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC still held 1,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.