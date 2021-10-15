Cutler Investment Counsel Llc Buys Intel Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: AMZN, ADBE, NVDA, BND,
- Added Positions: INTC, AAPL, MSFT, SPEM, IGSB, EFAV, IEFA, PDN, MBB, VO, NKE, VTV, FLRN, EMLC, GOOG, GOOGL, JNJ, BRK.B, VBR, VIG, VNQI, VUG, IVV, BIV, SBUX, DD, CSCO, HDG, DTD, SPY, VT, T, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: TXN, GSST, MCD, BLK, MDT, RPG, CVX, XOM, JPM, UNP, CAT, CMCSA, DE, GLD, RTX, NTRS, PG, WMT, PNC, MMC, MTB, BDX, PRU, MINT, SPGI, AEP,
- Sold Out: IAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 215,821 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- Mission Produce Inc (AVO) - 1,627,710 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 113,351 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 491,023 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,094 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%
Cutler Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 234 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Cutler Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $607.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Cutler Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $217.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Cutler Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 241,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 74.82%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $157.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 335 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2828.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 330 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $281.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,509 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Cutler Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC. Also check out:
