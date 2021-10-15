Cutler Investment Counsel Llc Buys Intel Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: AMZN, ADBE, NVDA, BND,

Jacksonville, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Texas Instruments Inc, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cutler Investment Counsel Llc. As of 2021Q3, Cutler Investment Counsel Llc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $634 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 215,821 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Mission Produce Inc (AVO) - 1,627,710 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 113,351 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 491,023 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,094 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $607.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $217.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 241,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 74.82%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $157.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2828.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $281.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,509 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.