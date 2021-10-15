Logo
Cutler Investment Counsel Llc Buys Intel Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Jacksonville, OR, based Investment company Cutler Investment Counsel Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Texas Instruments Inc, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cutler Investment Counsel Llc. As of 2021Q3, Cutler Investment Counsel Llc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $634 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cutler+investment+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 215,821 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  2. Mission Produce Inc (AVO) - 1,627,710 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 113,351 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 491,023 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,094 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $607.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $217.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 241,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 74.82%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $157.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2828.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $281.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,509 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC.

Author's Avatar

insider