Callan Capital, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Johnson & Johnson

La Jolla, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Callan Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Callan Capital, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $601 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 964,840 shares, 16.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,615,729 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 685,196 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 231,931 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 1,097,449 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 180.97%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 94,928 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 223,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 78.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $1.52 and $3.82, with an estimated average price of $3.09. The stock is now traded at around $2.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 146,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Callan Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65.