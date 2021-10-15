Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. Buys IDT Corp, Camping World Holdings Inc, VIQ Solutions Inc, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Limbach Holdings Inc, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: IDT, VQS, RFL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IDT Corp, Camping World Holdings Inc, VIQ Solutions Inc, Moelis, KKR Inc, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Limbach Holdings Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Moelis & Co (MC) - 243,710 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.14% IDT Corp (IDT) - 349,341 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) - 341,156 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.01% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 198,134 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.84% XPEL Inc (XPEL) - 145,018 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. initiated holding in IDT Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $46.61. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.57%. The holding were 349,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. initiated holding in VIQ Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.71 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $5.25. The stock is now traded at around $2.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 1,729,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. initiated holding in Rafael Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.73 and $63.59, with an estimated average price of $46.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 56,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 101.01%. The purchase prices were between $36.05 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $39.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 341,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in Moelis & Co by 43.14%. The purchase prices were between $52.9 and $63.75, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 243,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $57.37 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $66.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 198,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in PaySign Inc by 219.42%. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $3.32, with an estimated average price of $2.68. The stock is now traded at around $2.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 422,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in Repro-Med Systems Inc by 206.05%. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.31. The stock is now traded at around $2.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 174,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 90.74%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45.