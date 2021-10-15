Logo
Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. Buys IDT Corp, Camping World Holdings Inc, VIQ Solutions Inc, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Limbach Holdings Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys IDT Corp, Camping World Holdings Inc, VIQ Solutions Inc, Moelis, KKR Inc, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Limbach Holdings Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADIRONDACK RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adirondack+retirement+specialists%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADIRONDACK RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, INC.
  1. Moelis & Co (MC) - 243,710 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.14%
  2. IDT Corp (IDT) - 349,341 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) - 341,156 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.01%
  4. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 198,134 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.84%
  5. XPEL Inc (XPEL) - 145,018 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
New Purchase: IDT Corp (IDT)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. initiated holding in IDT Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $46.61. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.57%. The holding were 349,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VIQ Solutions Inc (VQS)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. initiated holding in VIQ Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.71 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $5.25. The stock is now traded at around $2.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 1,729,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. initiated holding in Rafael Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.73 and $63.59, with an estimated average price of $46.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 56,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 101.01%. The purchase prices were between $36.05 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $39.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 341,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Moelis & Co (MC)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in Moelis & Co by 43.14%. The purchase prices were between $52.9 and $63.75, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 243,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $57.37 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $66.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 198,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PaySign Inc (PAYS)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in PaySign Inc by 219.42%. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $3.32, with an estimated average price of $2.68. The stock is now traded at around $2.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 422,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Repro-Med Systems Inc (KRMD)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in Repro-Med Systems Inc by 206.05%. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.31. The stock is now traded at around $2.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 174,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 90.74%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45.



