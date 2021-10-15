3 Companies Growing Revenue Per Share Quickly

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

3 Companies Growing Revenue Per Share Quickly

Their 5-year revenue per share growth rates have beaten the S&P 500

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Oct 15, 2021

Summary

  • Warner Music Group, RE/MAX Holdings and Genasys have beaten the S&P 500 in terms of higher revenue per share growth rates.
  • The S&P 500 saw its aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share rise by 3.12% per annum over the past 5 years.
Article's Main Image

The S&P 500 stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share increase at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 3.12% over the past five years. The benchmark index for the U.S. stock market closed at 4,438.26 on Thursday, up approximately 106% over the past five years through Oct. 14.

Thus, investors may want to consider the three stocks listed below, as they have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of higher five-year revenue per share growth rates.

Warner Music Group

The first company that makes the cut is Warner Music Group Corp. (

WMG, Financial), a New York-based music entertainment company with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 9.3% on average annually over the past five years.

1449050299351175168.png

The share price has risen 57.44% over the past five years to close at $47.51 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $24.21 billion and a 52-week range of $25.61 to $47.86.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $45.07 per share.

The company's top fund holder is

Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.64% of shares outstanding, followed by Vanguard Group Inc. with 1.56% and Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. with 1.35%.

RE/MAX Holdings

The second company that qualifies is RE/MAX Holdings (

RMAX, Financial), a Denver-based provider of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in North America and internationally.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 5.1% on average annually over the past five years.

1449050303918772224.png

Despite revenue growth, the share price has not performed as well over the past five years as it lost 23.22% to close at $32.56 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $615 million and a 52-week range of $29.40 to $43.85.

However, Wall Street issued an overweight recommendation rating, meaning shares are expected to outperform either the industry or the overall market. An average target price of $39.42 per share reflects 21% upside from current levels.

The company's largest fund holder is BlackRock Inc. with 19.56% of shares outstanding, followed by Vanguard Group with 11.77% and Van Berkom & Associates Inc. with 7.67%.

Genasys

The third company that meets the crieria is Genasys Inc. (

GNSS, Financial), a San Diego-based developer of sound technologies, voice broadcast products and mass messaging solutions for emergency warning and workforce management worldwide.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 22.8% on average annually over the past five years.

1449050308658335744.png

The stock has risen by about 200% over the past five years to close at $5.15 per share on Thursday for a market capitalization of $184.33 million and a 52-week range of $4.92 to $8.325.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $9.17 per share.

The company's top fund holder is AWM Investment Company Inc. with 12.04% of shares outstanding, followed by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC with 6.81% and Wellington Management Group LLP with 4.92%.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment