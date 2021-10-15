3 Companies Growing Revenue Per Share Quickly

The S&P 500 stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share increase at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 3.12% over the past five years. The benchmark index for the U.S. stock market closed at 4,438.26 on Thursday, up approximately 106% over the past five years through Oct. 14.

Thus, investors may want to consider the three stocks listed below, as they have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of higher five-year revenue per share growth rates.

Warner Music Group

The first company that makes the cut is Warner Music Group Corp. ( WMG, Financial), a New York-based music entertainment company with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 9.3% on average annually over the past five years.

The share price has risen 57.44% over the past five years to close at $47.51 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $24.21 billion and a 52-week range of $25.61 to $47.86.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $45.07 per share.

The company's top fund holder is Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.64% of shares outstanding, followed by Vanguard Group Inc. with 1.56% and Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. with 1.35%.

RE/MAX Holdings

The second company that qualifies is RE/MAX Holdings ( RMAX, Financial), a Denver-based provider of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in North America and internationally.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 5.1% on average annually over the past five years.

Despite revenue growth, the share price has not performed as well over the past five years as it lost 23.22% to close at $32.56 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $615 million and a 52-week range of $29.40 to $43.85.

However, Wall Street issued an overweight recommendation rating, meaning shares are expected to outperform either the industry or the overall market. An average target price of $39.42 per share reflects 21% upside from current levels.

The company's largest fund holder is BlackRock Inc. with 19.56% of shares outstanding, followed by Vanguard Group with 11.77% and Van Berkom & Associates Inc. with 7.67%.

Genasys

The third company that meets the crieria is Genasys Inc. ( GNSS, Financial), a San Diego-based developer of sound technologies, voice broadcast products and mass messaging solutions for emergency warning and workforce management worldwide.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 22.8% on average annually over the past five years.

The stock has risen by about 200% over the past five years to close at $5.15 per share on Thursday for a market capitalization of $184.33 million and a 52-week range of $4.92 to $8.325.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $9.17 per share.

The company's top fund holder is AWM Investment Company Inc. with 12.04% of shares outstanding, followed by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC with 6.81% and Wellington Management Group LLP with 4.92%.