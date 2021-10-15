Logo
Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells American Water Works Co Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells American Water Works Co Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Box Inc, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. owns 133 stocks with a total value of $679 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cahaba+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 360,298 shares, 22.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,035,699 shares, 17.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 912,222 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 212,834 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
  5. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 420,872 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.24%
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,913 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $230.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2829.830400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Xos Inc (XOS)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Xos Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.36, with an estimated average price of $6.5. The stock is now traded at around $4.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 170,509 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 395.00%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $303.156100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 76.44%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $144.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 334.46%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $283.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 537.97%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $349.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 171.32%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3387.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ameris Bancorp by 125.70%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $53.29, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,213 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $102.06 and $110.97, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $22.57 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $24.62.

Reduced: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 56.57%. The sale prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66. The stock is now traded at around $170.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. still held 7,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.61%. The sale prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. still held 16,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 54.23%. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $218.449900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. still held 7,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
