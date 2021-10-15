Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells American Water Works Co Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: BAC, VTI, RTX, XOS, GOOG, V, FB, PG, PEP, TMO, AVGO, SCHB, ABT, USB, WM, PFE, CMCSA, CAT, UPS, TGT, MCHP, GPN, MMC, GOOGL, ZTS, COST, AMGN, VZ, VYM, IQV, BLK, NSC, JNJ, J, JPM, HON, XOM, ORCL, AJG, C, ETN, EMR, BAH, GS, WSM, NKE, SWKS, QCOM, DAL, NXPI, NDAQ, SYY, DE, FIS, BMY, PAYX, JOBY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells American Water Works Co Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Box Inc, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. owns 133 stocks with a total value of $679 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 360,298 shares, 22.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,035,699 shares, 17.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 912,222 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 212,834 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 420,872 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.24%

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,913 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $230.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2829.830400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Xos Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.36, with an estimated average price of $6.5. The stock is now traded at around $4.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 170,509 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 395.00%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $303.156100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 76.44%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $144.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 334.46%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $283.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 537.97%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $349.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 171.32%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3387.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ameris Bancorp by 125.70%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $53.29, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,213 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $102.06 and $110.97, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $22.57 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $24.62.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 56.57%. The sale prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66. The stock is now traded at around $170.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. still held 7,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.61%. The sale prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. still held 16,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 54.23%. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $218.449900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. still held 7,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.