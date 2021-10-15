Meridian Wealth Management, LLC Buys Fortinet Inc, Main Street Capital Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc

- New Purchases: FTNT, MAIN, SNOW, CRWD, SMH, PAVE, XITK, DVN, DT, BSJN, QQQM, DHR, IVOG, PGHY, ALGN, ON, QDF, QLC, APPH, MU, MLN, IVOV, EFG, DON, MELI, SYBT, WYNN, EBAY, SHYG, STOT, CRKN, PGX, AVGO, PHK, DNP, LUMN, XSPA,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, XOM, VVV, IWM, NET, QQQ, IXN, MA, CRM, KMI, AGG, AMD, AAPL, UNH, DGRO, IHI, SPY, MSFT, SHW, GSBD, TTD, ADBE, PFE, ABBV, ISRG, T, CAT, OKE, KYN, PYPL, DOW, SPYG, MO, GILD, INTC, LEN, EFA, MUB, CSCO, NEE, FE, F, IBM, JNJ, PG, BGS, V, CDEV, HLXA, IJH, IVV, STIP, VB, VRP, MMM, ALL, TFC, BAC, BMY, CVS, C, KO, CMI, D, DUK, EA, ENB, GD, GE, J, LMT, MCD, MCK, NKE, NSC, PEP, PRU, QCOM, SO, TGT, WMT, PM, STWD, FB, ADMA, DOCU, ARKK, ESGU, FINX, FV, IWO, IWY, IXUS, MGK, MTUM, SCHB, SCHD, SCHG, SPYV, VO, VTV, XLF, XLP, XLU, XLY, XRT, APD, THRM, AMGN, AMAT, BMI, CBRE, COF, CAH, COST, EQIX, ETD, GSK, HON, ITW, TSN, ANTM, RDS.B, JQC, LULU, GM, DFP, NVTA, USFD, CWB, DVY, FBT, FDN, FXU, GSLC, IEFA, ITB, QLD, SCHM, SCHV, SPAB, SSO, TIP, VEA, VGT, VLUE, VNQ, VPU,
- Reduced Positions: ATVI, EEM, ZM, GS, ABT, UBER, ROKU, TMO, TDOC, CVX, DIA, XLE, IWP, VOO, FCX, NIO, MRNA, SLYG, MRK, NEAR, CME, IVW, BABA, GLD, STZ, VTEB, IWD, GDX, SHOP, TSLA, SQ, UPS, IJJ, IJR, NFLX, MAR, LRCX, GOOGL, VUG, IEMG, MDY, RSP, VEU, VOE, VTI, XLB, ACN, ODFL, BP, BA, CL, DE, LLY, NEOG, STMP, BX, PINS, ZTS, BK, BLK, MPC, STK, BUD, FITB, TBT, LOW, SCHX, SCHE, MDT, QUAL, MS, ETV, IYF, NUE, IWN, ACB, ORCL, PPG, PPL, PGR, DAL, WDFC, FXR, EVT, ETB, BSV,
- Sold Out: SMG, AEP, ARKW, IDXX, GPN, LAZ, SLV, FTCS, DD, PTON, CHWY, CBRL, SMDV, ABNB, BYND, SWK, PLUG, VIAC, PAVM, NMTR,
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 881,925 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 122,319 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 273,829 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,127 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,832 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $313.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 28,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $42.81, with an estimated average price of $41.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 69,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $333.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 64,054 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 52.14%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $283.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 29,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Valvoline Inc (VVV)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Valvoline Inc by 796.97%. The purchase prices were between $29.76 and $32.76, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 57,962 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 398.77%. The purchase prices were between $102.66 and $136.97, with an estimated average price of $119.44. The stock is now traded at around $165.682200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,604 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 522.13%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.545500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 76.92%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $354.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 45.57%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $291.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,915 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $142.31 and $191.02, with an estimated average price of $164.18.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $137.41 and $154.33, with an estimated average price of $147.76.Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.Reduced: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 76.82%. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Meridian Wealth Management, LLC still held 7,799 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.5%. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Meridian Wealth Management, LLC still held 66,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 41.57%. The sale prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $265.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Meridian Wealth Management, LLC still held 3,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.
