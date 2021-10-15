Logo
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC Buys Fortinet Inc, Main Street Capital Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Meridian Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fortinet Inc, Main Street Capital Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Snowflake Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Meridian Wealth Management, LLC owns 388 stocks with a total value of $810 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meridian Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meridian+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Meridian Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 881,925 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 122,319 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 273,829 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,127 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,832 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $313.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 28,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $42.81, with an estimated average price of $41.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 69,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $333.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 64,054 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 52.14%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $283.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 29,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Valvoline Inc by 796.97%. The purchase prices were between $29.76 and $32.76, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 57,962 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 398.77%. The purchase prices were between $102.66 and $136.97, with an estimated average price of $119.44. The stock is now traded at around $165.682200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,604 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 522.13%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.545500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 76.92%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $354.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 45.57%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $291.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,915 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $142.31 and $191.02, with an estimated average price of $164.18.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $137.41 and $154.33, with an estimated average price of $147.76.

Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.

Reduced: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 76.82%. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Meridian Wealth Management, LLC still held 7,799 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.5%. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Meridian Wealth Management, LLC still held 66,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 41.57%. The sale prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $265.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Meridian Wealth Management, LLC still held 3,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Meridian Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Meridian Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Meridian Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meridian Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meridian Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
