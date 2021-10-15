Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET, WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF,

- New Purchases: JPME, AGZD, SWAN, BSCN, BSCO, ARKW, TAN, PBW, STX, IQDG, EFG, IIGD, SPMO,
- Added Positions: DGRW, IJH, VXUS, IVV, VWO, IJR, VEA, VNQ, VIG, VHT, HYLB, EAGG, ESGU, ESGD, SUSC, SPYV, SPHQ, XSLV, VEU, VIGI, QQQ, HPQ, IUSG, FIXD, ESML, EFV, CWB, DOW, KHC, PSX, LYB, XRX, VLO, UNM, PBCT,
- Reduced Positions: QUAL, MTUM, SPLG, RODM, USVM, USMV, VTI, SPDW, FVD, EEMV, VLUE, ANGL, VGT, AOM, BIL, BSCL, LRGF, LQD, ISCF, BSV, BSCM, BIV, SPYG, IGIB, BRK.B, JPIN, VBR, SMLF, SPLV, VMBS, ITA, FSK, TSLA, PRFZ, RSP, IWM, IEMG, ESGE, BND, SPY, AOR, TOTL, AGGY, IPG, GOOGL, CVX, BA,
- Sold Out: PALL, XSD, IBUY, GLW, EIX, PEP, PYPL, VBK,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 665,254 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,883,507 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,678,035 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 346,564 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,348,691 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $84.99 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.87. The stock is now traded at around $91.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 150,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat (AGZD)
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat. The purchase prices were between $46.66 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 256,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.914900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 170,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 238,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 232,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $84.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 59,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $267.23, with an estimated average price of $228.13.Sold Out: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $176.14 and $209.04, with an estimated average price of $195.02.Sold Out: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $129.35, with an estimated average price of $118.32.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.
