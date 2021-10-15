Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET, WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF,

New Purchases: JPME, AGZD, SWAN, BSCN, BSCO, ARKW, TAN, PBW, STX, IQDG, EFG, IIGD, SPMO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET, WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Corning Inc, Edison International during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trilogy Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Trilogy Capital Inc. owns 152 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 665,254 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,883,507 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,678,035 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 346,564 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,348,691 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $84.99 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.87. The stock is now traded at around $91.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 150,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat. The purchase prices were between $46.66 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 256,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.914900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 170,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 238,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 232,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $84.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 59,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $267.23, with an estimated average price of $228.13.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $176.14 and $209.04, with an estimated average price of $195.02.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $129.35, with an estimated average price of $118.32.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.