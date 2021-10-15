Logo
First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Raven Industries Inc, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Blackrock Core Bond Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sioux Falls, SD, based Investment company First National Bank Sioux Falls (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, sells Raven Industries Inc, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Wells Fargo, Vornado Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank Sioux Falls. As of 2021Q3, First National Bank Sioux Falls owns 96 stocks with a total value of $60 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+sioux+falls/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 10,378 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 6,950 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.53%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 7,945 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,553 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  5. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 15,290 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $75.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 8,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 22,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.74 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.03. The stock is now traded at around $28.066200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 21,783 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,122 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12. The stock is now traded at around $80.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,941 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.53%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $409.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 6,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 92.61%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $140.906000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,971 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 70.40%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $144.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,565 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 130.29%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $58.284300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 35.06%. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,260 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $177.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)

First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in Raven Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $59.4, with an estimated average price of $57.95.

Sold Out: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $25.59 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $26.28.

Sold Out: Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)

First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $16.13 and $17.22, with an estimated average price of $16.59.

Sold Out: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12.

Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS. Also check out:

1. FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS keeps buying
