Bangor Savings Bank Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

- New Purchases: WSM, SCHI, BP, DJP, VTIP, AVGO,
- Added Positions: IEI, IGSB, IGIB, BKLN, IVV, SCHX, VWO, IEFA, VOE, IDV, IJH, VBR, SCHE, SCHF, FDX, CRM, SCHH, STZ, INTC, SCHM, IIVI, JPM, FNDE, CVX, CSCO, MDU, T, AAPL, BLK, BMY, CMCSA, IBM, JNJ, MCD, NTAP, NWL, PNC, PAYX, PEP, PFE, PRU, ABBV, VIRT, ABB, AMGN, ADM, DEO, EMR, ENB, GPC, RF, UPS, VZ, WM, HBI, HII, ABT, AMZN, AMAT, VIAC, CAH, LOW, MTZ, NEM, NVO, NUE, PPL, PKG, QCOM, VRTX, DIS, VMW, SCHA, VNQ, ADBE, BAC, BRK.B, ETN, GOOGL, ICE, LMT, MSFT, PSA, SYK, RTX, VLO, WMT, ANTM, AWK, V, LYB, PSX, ICLR, CYBR, PYPL, TW, IEF, SLYV, SUSB, VEA, VO, ALB, COST, DHR, DUK, FAST, GE, ILMN, UNH, WBA, TSLA, DSI, EAGG, ESGD, ESGU, ESML, GVI,
- Reduced Positions: SCHO, XLY, XLK, SCHZ, SCHR, SCHD, VOO, BAB, XLU, VCSH, VB, EFA, CORP, AGG, IWR, IBB, SHY, SPY, VCIT, VIG, VMBS, XLF, MRK, AON, ADP, CVS, KO, COP, NEE, HON, IDXX, IWM, SO, PM, FB, PANW, EFAV, MO, IJJ,
- Sold Out: GLD, SHM, VUG,
For the details of Bangor Savings Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bangor+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bangor Savings Bank
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 237,167 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,674,873 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.25%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 647,881 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.46%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 644,011 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 661,895 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24. The stock is now traded at around $181.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI)
Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $52.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.030500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)
Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,434 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - (DJP)
Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -. The purchase prices were between $26 and $29.39, with an estimated average price of $27.59. The stock is now traded at around $30.629000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $501.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 418 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $129.89 and $131.81, with an estimated average price of $130.99. The stock is now traded at around $129.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 647,881 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $21.95 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $22.07. The stock is now traded at around $22.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,107,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.90%. The purchase prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52. The stock is now traded at around $145.867900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 44,912 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 57.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.22 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 197,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 52.14%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $177.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 75.43%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29.
