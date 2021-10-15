Logo
Bangor Savings Bank Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bangor, ME, based Investment company Bangor Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bangor Savings Bank. As of 2021Q3, Bangor Savings Bank owns 196 stocks with a total value of $963 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bangor Savings Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bangor+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bangor Savings Bank
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 237,167 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,674,873 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.25%
  3. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 647,881 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.46%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 644,011 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 661,895 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24. The stock is now traded at around $181.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI)

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $52.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.030500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,434 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - (DJP)

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -. The purchase prices were between $26 and $29.39, with an estimated average price of $27.59. The stock is now traded at around $30.629000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $501.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $129.89 and $131.81, with an estimated average price of $130.99. The stock is now traded at around $129.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 647,881 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $21.95 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $22.07. The stock is now traded at around $22.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,107,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.90%. The purchase prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52. The stock is now traded at around $145.867900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 44,912 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 57.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.22 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 197,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 52.14%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $177.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 75.43%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bangor Savings Bank. Also check out:

1. Bangor Savings Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bangor Savings Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bangor Savings Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bangor Savings Bank keeps buying
insider

insider