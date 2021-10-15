Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc Buys ProShares UltraShort Russell2000, Tesla Inc, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Sells Insulet Corp, II-VI Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

New Purchases: TSLA, MITK, DTN, ZD, BLOK, VTV, VOO, NVDA, RMBS, DIS, XOM, POWI, FB, DBX, XSD, SH,

Scottsdale, AZ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares UltraShort Russell2000, Tesla Inc, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, sells Insulet Corp, II-VI Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Microsoft Corp, FormFactor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/juncture+wealth+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 323,960 shares, 17.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.34% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 278,324 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.80% NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL) - 290,938 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.59% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 377,680 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.57% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 88,418 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $832.792200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,474 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $93.98 and $98.91, with an estimated average price of $96.62. The stock is now traded at around $97.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.04 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.4 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $46.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Ziff Davis Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.99 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $124.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $140.906000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,598 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 66.18%. The purchase prices were between $13 and $15.47, with an estimated average price of $13.96. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 265,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 62.49%. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $9.16, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $8.197200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 306,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 82.45%. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $80.66, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.158200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 24,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 76.76%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 45.88%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $155.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 58.25%. The purchase prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $150.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $37.24.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.73 and $104.87, with an estimated average price of $91.79.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17.