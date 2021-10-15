Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc Buys ProShares UltraShort Russell2000, Tesla Inc, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Sells Insulet Corp, II-VI Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

- New Purchases: TSLA, MITK, DTN, ZD, BLOK, VTV, VOO, NVDA, RMBS, DIS, XOM, POWI, FB, DBX, XSD, SH,
- Added Positions: SCHB, TWM, SDS, SPYV, NETL, SCHM, PDBC, AGG, PBP, MDYV, LIT, IJS, VGK, DFAT, BSV, VCIT, URA, VCSH, IGSB, AMD, SCHD, XLK, IJR, IJH, DRI, COP, IWC, FDN, HUBS, PKG, FBT, CALX, ONTO, FLGT, PERI, IRBT, CHGG, AEP, CDNA, SPTS, KMB, KLIC, ZEN, FIVN, RIO, ACLS, SQ, CSCO, RPD, AXON, TWLO, TTE, GSK, DXCM, TWOU, NVS, SCHA, STX, SOXX, SPLV, SMB, TFI, SHM, VNQ, FTNT, ETR, IXJ,
- Reduced Positions: PODD, LLY, MSFT, TGT, IVV, ZYXI, WIX, IXN, BRK.B, EEM, VOT, TDOC, IWM, XLB,
- Sold Out: IIVI, FORM, QTWO, V, AMZN, LOW, DOG, XLV,
For the details of JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/juncture+wealth+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 323,960 shares, 17.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.34%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 278,324 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.80%
- NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL) - 290,938 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.59%
- Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 377,680 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.57%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 88,418 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $832.792200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,474 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (DTN)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $93.98 and $98.91, with an estimated average price of $96.62. The stock is now traded at around $97.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mitek Systems Inc (MITK)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.04 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.4 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $46.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Ziff Davis Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.99 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $124.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $140.906000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,598 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 66.18%. The purchase prices were between $13 and $15.47, with an estimated average price of $13.96. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 265,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 62.49%. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $9.16, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $8.197200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 306,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 82.45%. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $80.66, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.158200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 24,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 76.76%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 45.88%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $155.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 58.25%. The purchase prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $150.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35.Sold Out: FormFactor Inc (FORM)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $37.24.Sold Out: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.73 and $104.87, with an estimated average price of $91.79.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC. Also check out:
1. JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JUNCTURE WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment