Lancaster Investment Management Buys Constellium SE, Activision Blizzard Inc, Ball Corp, Sells Aon PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Constellium SE, Activision Blizzard Inc, Ball Corp, Expedia Group Inc, sells Aon PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lancaster Investment Management. As of 2021Q3, Lancaster Investment Management owns 5 stocks with a total value of $42 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Constellium SE (CSTM) - 2,078,199 shares, 92.29% of the total portfolio. New Position T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 7,807 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 5,199 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.23% Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 10,189 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Ball Corp (BLL) - 6,937 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lancaster Investment Management initiated holding in Constellium SE. The purchase prices were between $16.54 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $19.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 92.29%. The holding were 2,078,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lancaster Investment Management initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 10,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lancaster Investment Management initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 6,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lancaster Investment Management added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $137.79 and $171.99, with an estimated average price of $154.59. The stock is now traded at around $173.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lancaster Investment Management sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54.