Lancaster Investment Management Buys Constellium SE, Activision Blizzard Inc, Ball Corp, Sells Aon PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lancaster Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Constellium SE, Activision Blizzard Inc, Ball Corp, Expedia Group Inc, sells Aon PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lancaster Investment Management. As of 2021Q3, Lancaster Investment Management owns 5 stocks with a total value of $42 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lancaster Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lancaster+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lancaster Investment Management
  1. Constellium SE (CSTM) - 2,078,199 shares, 92.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 7,807 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84%
  3. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 5,199 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.23%
  4. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 10,189 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Ball Corp (BLL) - 6,937 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Constellium SE (CSTM)

Lancaster Investment Management initiated holding in Constellium SE. The purchase prices were between $16.54 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $19.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 92.29%. The holding were 2,078,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Lancaster Investment Management initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 10,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)

Lancaster Investment Management initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 6,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Lancaster Investment Management added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $137.79 and $171.99, with an estimated average price of $154.59. The stock is now traded at around $173.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Lancaster Investment Management sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lancaster Investment Management. Also check out:

1. Lancaster Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lancaster Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lancaster Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lancaster Investment Management keeps buying
