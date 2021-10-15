Lancaster Investment Management Buys Constellium SE, Activision Blizzard Inc, Ball Corp, Sells Aon PLC

For the details of Lancaster Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lancaster+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lancaster Investment Management
- Constellium SE (CSTM) - 2,078,199 shares, 92.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 7,807 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84%
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 5,199 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.23%
- Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 10,189 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ball Corp (BLL) - 6,937 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
Lancaster Investment Management initiated holding in Constellium SE. The purchase prices were between $16.54 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $19.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 92.29%. The holding were 2,078,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Lancaster Investment Management initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 10,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)
Lancaster Investment Management initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 6,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Lancaster Investment Management added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $137.79 and $171.99, with an estimated average price of $154.59. The stock is now traded at around $173.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Lancaster Investment Management sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54.
