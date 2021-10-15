Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

New Purchases: SPYG, SPYV, VWO, VGK, HMOP, PREF, SCHB, SPHD, WMT, WLMS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. owns 95 stocks with a total value of $718 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,482,687 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,367,710 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 832,895 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 623,375 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 347,454 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $66.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.23%. The holding were 1,482,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.33 and $40.54, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $40.511100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.87%. The holding were 2,367,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 832,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $68.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 623,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.709900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 145,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $20.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 60,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 318.39%. The purchase prices were between $79.58 and $85.29, with an estimated average price of $82.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 323,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 119.05%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2829.830400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3387.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 84.34%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2824.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 153 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.818100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,182 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.22.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $251.09 and $268.14, with an estimated average price of $261.04.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53.