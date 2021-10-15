Demars Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF, EOG Resources Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Dollar General Corp, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

New Purchases: IMTB, EOG, FLTR, FDHY, ARKF, SOXX, BLCN, FCOM, PLD, AMAT, XOM, GD, PSX, ORCC, V, MAIN, ELS, IBM, OGN, VLO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF, EOG Resources Inc, Enbridge Inc, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Dollar General Corp, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Demars Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Demars Financial Group, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 123,815 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.60% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 37,335 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.49% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 65,420 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.29% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 320,079 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.60% iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) - 106,227 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. New Position

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $51.43. The stock is now traded at around $51.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 106,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 54,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.381900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 154,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 64,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.867600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 53,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $425.28 and $475.44, with an estimated average price of $454.95. The stock is now traded at around $452.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 5,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 53.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 123,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 1305.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 117,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 880.59%. The purchase prices were between $73.04 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 59,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 1462.79%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $58.284300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 57,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 706.20%. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 91,391 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.582400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 320,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $160.63 and $175.39, with an estimated average price of $167.96.

Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.

Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $92.23, with an estimated average price of $81.75.

Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63.

Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.17 and $67.02, with an estimated average price of $54.71.