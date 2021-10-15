Demars Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF, EOG Resources Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Dollar General Corp, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

- New Purchases: IMTB, EOG, FLTR, FDHY, ARKF, SOXX, BLCN, FCOM, PLD, AMAT, XOM, GD, PSX, ORCC, V, MAIN, ELS, IBM, OGN, VLO,
- Added Positions: TIP, ENB, WPC, BMY, ARCC, CEF, AGG, MPW, LMT, BABA, IQV, MRK, LQD, ICF, AMZN, FHLC, CERN, FDIS, QCOM, IYK, FNV, WBA, IRM, CUBE, MUB, T,
- Reduced Positions: VGIT, DG, IWF, NVDA, VIG, WMT, MSFT, AAPL, DLR, AMH, TOTL, HD, QQQ, CVS, UPS, ZBRA, ABT, FREL, VCIT, ICE, FUTY, EMR, AGZ, ALB, SCHD, LNT, DGRO, TW, ABBV, SLQD, MA, IJH, FLOT, PYPL, PEP, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: PTH, XOP, PBW, NEE, PG, REGI, ORA, VZ, PXD, FDX, BRK.B, KR, UNFI, RSP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Demars Financial Group, LLC
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 123,815 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.60%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 37,335 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.49%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 65,420 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.29%
- Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 320,079 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.60%
- iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) - 106,227 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $51.43. The stock is now traded at around $51.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 106,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 54,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)
Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.381900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 154,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY)
Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 64,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.867600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 53,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $425.28 and $475.44, with an estimated average price of $454.95. The stock is now traded at around $452.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 5,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 53.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 123,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 1305.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 117,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 880.59%. The purchase prices were between $73.04 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 59,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 1462.79%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $58.284300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 57,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 706.20%. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 91,391 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.582400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 320,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)
Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $160.63 and $175.39, with an estimated average price of $167.96.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $92.23, with an estimated average price of $81.75.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69.Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.17 and $67.02, with an estimated average price of $54.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of Demars Financial Group, LLC.
1. Demars Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Demars Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Demars Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Demars Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
