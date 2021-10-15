Demars Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF, EOG Resources Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Dollar General Corp, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Demars Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF, EOG Resources Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Dollar General Corp, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Demars Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF, EOG Resources Inc, Enbridge Inc, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Dollar General Corp, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Demars Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Demars Financial Group, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Demars Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/demars+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Demars Financial Group, LLC
  1. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 123,815 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.60%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 37,335 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.49%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 65,420 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.29%
  4. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 320,079 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.60%
  5. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) - 106,227 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB)

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $51.43. The stock is now traded at around $51.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 106,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 54,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.381900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 154,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY)

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 64,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.867600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 53,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $425.28 and $475.44, with an estimated average price of $454.95. The stock is now traded at around $452.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 5,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 53.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 123,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 1305.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 117,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 880.59%. The purchase prices were between $73.04 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 59,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 1462.79%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $58.284300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 57,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 706.20%. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 91,391 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.582400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 320,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $160.63 and $175.39, with an estimated average price of $167.96.

Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.

Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $92.23, with an estimated average price of $81.75.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.17 and $67.02, with an estimated average price of $54.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Demars Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Demars Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Demars Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Demars Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Demars Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider