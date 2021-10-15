Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Confluent Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells AGNC Investment Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: CFLT, COIN, PJUL, PAUG, IBM, RTX, PM, AFRM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Confluent Inc, Chevron Corp, Coinbase Global Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July, sells AGNC Investment Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG, Alibaba Group Holding, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 315,243 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,280 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 120,331 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 58,496 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 224,651 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $51.95. The stock is now traded at around $68.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 71,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $274.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $30.17, with an estimated average price of $29.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.147100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $29.77, with an estimated average price of $29.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,723 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $144.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 158.37%. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $50.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 315,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 303.07%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $109.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $349.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $832.792200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $16.21.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69.