Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Confluent Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells AGNC Investment Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Confluent Inc, Chevron Corp, Coinbase Global Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July, sells AGNC Investment Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG, Alibaba Group Holding, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vishria+bird+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC
  1. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 315,243 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.37%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,280 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 120,331 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 58,496 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
  5. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 224,651 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $51.95. The stock is now traded at around $68.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 71,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $274.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July (PJUL)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $30.17, with an estimated average price of $29.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.147100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August (PAUG)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $29.77, with an estimated average price of $29.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,723 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $144.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 158.37%. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $50.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 315,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 303.07%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $109.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $349.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $832.792200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $16.21.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC keeps buying

insider