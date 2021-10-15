First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Buys ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, , Boeing Co

New Purchases: TOLZ, MKTX, BIIB, FTLS, VYM, USB, VYMI, SQ, HZNP, IT, HTH, VUG, MBB, IEF, DKS, FALN, ACWI, DOCU, EWBC, MTB, CASH, SO, GXO, ARCB, HIBB, COP, ONB, ORCL, PBI, EMB, POWI, THC, KWR, TMST, NBHC, HUBG, HCA, BX, NEO, AAWW, AMN,

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Biogen Inc, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, , Boeing Co, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co owns 412 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 2,697,981 shares, 19.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05% iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 4,550,170 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55% iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 1,255,875 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 106,177 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 850,927 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70%

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.16 and $47.34, with an estimated average price of $46.32. The stock is now traded at around $46.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 316,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $417.22 and $492.13, with an estimated average price of $459.17. The stock is now traded at around $407.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $280.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,682 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $49.12. The stock is now traded at around $49.799800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 54,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $107.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $91.91 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $103.79. The stock is now traded at around $112.817600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 986.56%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $170.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 590.35%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25. The stock is now traded at around $129.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 36,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 174.92%. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $98.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,986 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 241.89%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $133.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 173.34%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $247.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $134.42 and $152.27, with an estimated average price of $142.83.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $151.47 and $171.13, with an estimated average price of $161.46.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78.