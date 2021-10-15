Pacer Advisors, Inc. Buys Crown Castle International Corp, American Tower Corp, Equinix Inc, Sells , DigitalBridge Group Inc,

Pennsylvania, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Crown Castle International Corp, American Tower Corp, Equinix Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, sells , DigitalBridge Group Inc, , CVS Health Corp, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacer Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Pacer Advisors, Inc. owns 1252 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 295,062 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.37% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 872,051 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.62% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 1,293,643 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,181,504 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 557,296 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $6.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,762,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63. The stock is now traded at around $154.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 111,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.34 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $20.71. The stock is now traded at around $20.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 654,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $38.72. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 323,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.33 and $57.86, with an estimated average price of $56.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.579100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 219,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $35.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.001000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 342,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $169.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,293,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $270.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 872,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $782.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 295,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 57.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86. The stock is now traded at around $57.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,033,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 56.95%. The purchase prices were between $131.56 and $154.38, with an estimated average price of $142.81. The stock is now traded at around $141.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 424,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 37.37%. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 967,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.88.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.24 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $26.32.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $43.36 and $65.53, with an estimated average price of $54.5.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $32.28 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $36.91.