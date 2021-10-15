Logo
Pacer Advisors, Inc. Buys Crown Castle International Corp, American Tower Corp, Equinix Inc, Sells , DigitalBridge Group Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pennsylvania, PA, based Investment company Pacer Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Castle International Corp, American Tower Corp, Equinix Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, sells , DigitalBridge Group Inc, , CVS Health Corp, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacer Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Pacer Advisors, Inc. owns 1252 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacer Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacer+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacer Advisors, Inc.
  1. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 295,062 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.37%
  2. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 872,051 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.62%
  3. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 1,293,643 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.85%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,181,504 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 557,296 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $6.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,762,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63. The stock is now traded at around $154.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 111,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.34 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $20.71. The stock is now traded at around $20.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 654,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $38.72. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 323,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.33 and $57.86, with an estimated average price of $56.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.579100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 219,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $35.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.001000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 342,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $169.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,293,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $270.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 872,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $782.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 295,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 57.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86. The stock is now traded at around $57.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,033,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 56.95%. The purchase prices were between $131.56 and $154.38, with an estimated average price of $142.81. The stock is now traded at around $141.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 424,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 37.37%. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 967,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (QTS)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Sold Out: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.88.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.24 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $26.32.

Sold Out: Big Lots Inc (BIG)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $43.36 and $65.53, with an estimated average price of $54.5.

Sold Out: Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $32.28 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $36.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pacer Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Pacer Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pacer Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pacer Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pacer Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
