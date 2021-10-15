Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. Buys Pinterest Inc, Airbnb Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: ABNB,
- Added Positions: PINS, TRIP, SDGR, ACC, ELS, VIAC, EQR, UDR, CPT, MAA,
- Reduced Positions: EWY, TSLA, XBI, AAPL, MSFT, QQQ, FB, BIL, CSGP, CHH, H, GWRE,
- Sold Out: BABA, GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 14,483 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,586 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
- SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 69,358 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,216 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,687 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72%
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $171.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 12,986 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 145.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 86,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 246.23%. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 59,943 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.75 and $76.55, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 102,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $47.24 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $52.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.
