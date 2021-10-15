Logo
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. Buys Pinterest Inc, Airbnb Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Pinterest Inc, Airbnb Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Schrodinger Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.. As of 2021Q3, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aurora+investment+managers%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 14,483 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,586 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
  3. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 69,358 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,216 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,687 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72%
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $171.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 12,986 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 145.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 86,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 246.23%. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 59,943 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.75 and $76.55, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 102,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $47.24 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $52.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.. Also check out:

