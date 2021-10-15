Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. Buys Pinterest Inc, Airbnb Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, General Electric Co

New Purchases: ABNB,

Added Positions: PINS, TRIP, SDGR, ACC, ELS, VIAC, EQR, UDR, CPT, MAA,

Reduced Positions: EWY, TSLA, XBI, AAPL, MSFT, QQQ, FB, BIL, CSGP, CHH, H, GWRE,

Sold Out: BABA, GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pinterest Inc, Airbnb Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Schrodinger Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.. As of 2021Q3, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 14,483 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,586 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19% SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 69,358 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,216 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,687 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72%

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $171.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 12,986 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 145.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 86,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 246.23%. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 59,943 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.75 and $76.55, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 102,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $47.24 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $52.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.