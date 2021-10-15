Logo
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Alcoa Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Alcoa Corp, Conduent Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC owns 326 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cedar+mountain+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 227,625 shares, 20.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 367,047 shares, 19.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 272,483 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  4. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 248,780 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 837,655 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
New Purchase: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 302 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AI Powered Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.8. The stock is now traded at around $42.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.049900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 737 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $274.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.961500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.60%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $144.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $144.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $907.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 46.74%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $197.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 62.32%. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $169.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21.

Sold Out: New Pacific Metals Corp (3N7A)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in New Pacific Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $2.58 and $4.02, with an estimated average price of $3.3.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78.

Sold Out: Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Conduent Inc. The sale prices were between $6.29 and $7.45, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC keeps buying
