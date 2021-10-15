Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, CVS Health Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, IPG Photonics Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Ardevora Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, CVS Health Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Apple Inc, Ross Stores Inc, sells Zillow Group Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Baxter International Inc, Campbell Soup Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ardevora Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q3, Ardevora Asset Management LLP owns 126 stocks with a total value of $7.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ardevora Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ardevora+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ardevora Asset Management LLP
  1. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 509,697 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.16%
  2. Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 172,763 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.8%
  3. SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 127,400 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  4. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 301,665 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  5. Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 1,873,849 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.42%
New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $450.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 162,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 854,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 740,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $144.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 476,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.85 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 609,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $609.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 113,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 9055.47%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $268.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 244,268 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 46.94%. The purchase prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39. The stock is now traded at around $80.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 745,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $137.79 and $171.99, with an estimated average price of $154.59. The stock is now traded at around $173.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 509,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,873,849 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $58.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,139,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,468,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $86.88 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $102.17.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $158.4 and $218.16, with an estimated average price of $183.99.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12.

Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $40.43 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $43.44.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ardevora Asset Management LLP. Also check out:

1. Ardevora Asset Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ardevora Asset Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ardevora Asset Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ardevora Asset Management LLP keeps buying
