Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, CVS Health Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, IPG Photonics Corp

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, CVS Health Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Apple Inc, Ross Stores Inc, sells Zillow Group Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Baxter International Inc, Campbell Soup Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ardevora Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q3, Ardevora Asset Management LLP owns 126 stocks with a total value of $7.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 509,697 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.16% Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 172,763 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.8% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 127,400 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 301,665 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 1,873,849 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.42%

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $450.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 162,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 854,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 740,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $144.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 476,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.85 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 609,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $609.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 113,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 9055.47%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $268.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 244,268 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 46.94%. The purchase prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39. The stock is now traded at around $80.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 745,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $137.79 and $171.99, with an estimated average price of $154.59. The stock is now traded at around $173.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 509,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,873,849 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $58.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,139,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,468,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $86.88 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $102.17.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $158.4 and $218.16, with an estimated average price of $183.99.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $40.43 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $43.44.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66.