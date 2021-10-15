Logo
SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Sells Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SYM FINANCIAL Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, sells Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SYM FINANCIAL Corp. As of 2021Q3, SYM FINANCIAL Corp owns 115 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SYM FINANCIAL Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sym+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SYM FINANCIAL Corp
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 334,194 shares, 20.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
  2. Dow Inc (DOW) - 531,791 shares, 17.96% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 218,400 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 112,299 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  5. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 311,333 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $38.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 45,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $368.069000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $54.46, with an estimated average price of $52.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.031000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,592 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.63 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $62.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $69.51 and $73.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $73.655500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.78%. The purchase prices were between $56.55 and $57.53, with an estimated average price of $57.12. The stock is now traded at around $56.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $102.73 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $105.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,017 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2830.00%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 139.15%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $68.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 29.16%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.866500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,123 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.52 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.78.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of SYM FINANCIAL Corp. Also check out:

1. SYM FINANCIAL Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. SYM FINANCIAL Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SYM FINANCIAL Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SYM FINANCIAL Corp keeps buying
