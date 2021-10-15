AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Summit Midstream Partners LP

For the details of AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aegon+usa+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 936,290 shares, 70.76% of the total portfolio.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 321,559 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio.
- Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 327,084 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 117,668 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio.
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $49.57, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $53.470700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 327,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Summit Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,313 shares as of 2021-09-30.
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 38,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $28.48, with an estimated average price of $23.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $28.48, with an estimated average price of $23.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.
