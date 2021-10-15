AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Summit Midstream Partners LP

New Purchases: BCEI, BCEI, SMLP, OSTRU, NE,

Cedar Rapids, IA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Summit Midstream Partners LP, Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp, Noble Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aegon+usa+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 936,290 shares, 70.76% of the total portfolio. Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 321,559 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 327,084 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 327,084 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 117,668 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $49.57, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $53.470700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 327,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $49.57, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $53.470700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 327,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Summit Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,313 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 38,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $28.48, with an estimated average price of $23.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.