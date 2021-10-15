Folketrygdfondet Buys Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Flex LNG, Autoliv Inc

For the details of FOLKETRYGDFONDET's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/folketrygdfondet/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FOLKETRYGDFONDET
- Equinor ASA (EQNR) - 119,321,335 shares, 76.35% of the total portfolio.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 4,715,517 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio.
- Nokia Oyj (NOK) - 20,195,301 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) - 9,203,738 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.16%
- Frontline Ltd (FRO) - 10,429,890 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23%
Folketrygdfondet initiated holding in Flex LNG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 658,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Folketrygdfondet added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,203,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Autoliv Inc (ALV)
Folketrygdfondet added to a holding in Autoliv Inc by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $82.17 and $100.88, with an estimated average price of $92.3. The stock is now traded at around $96.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 88,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.
