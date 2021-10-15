Folketrygdfondet Buys Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Flex LNG, Autoliv Inc

New Purchases: FLNG,

Oslo Norway, Q8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Flex LNG, Autoliv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Folketrygdfondet. As of 2021Q3, Folketrygdfondet owns 10 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) - 119,321,335 shares, 76.35% of the total portfolio. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 4,715,517 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Nokia Oyj (NOK) - 20,195,301 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) - 9,203,738 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.16% Frontline Ltd (FRO) - 10,429,890 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23%

Folketrygdfondet initiated holding in Flex LNG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 658,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Folketrygdfondet added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,203,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Folketrygdfondet added to a holding in Autoliv Inc by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $82.17 and $100.88, with an estimated average price of $92.3. The stock is now traded at around $96.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 88,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.